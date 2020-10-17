RR's Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bat against RCB

Rajasthan Royal's Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 17 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 15:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals are fielding an unchanged side, while RCB made a couple of changes with Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed coming in place of Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith
Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020
Indian Premier League

