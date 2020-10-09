Royal Challengers Bangalore take on struggling Chennai Super Kings

The famed rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tilts heavily in favour of the former. In fact, since Chennai’s return to the Indian Premier League following a two-year ban, they have trumped RCB three out of four times.

Yet, when the two sides meet at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Challengers enjoy a slight edge over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men. Because not since 2009 have the three-time champions found themselves in such deep trouble in the first half of the tournament. Lying sixth in the table with four points, CSK have lost four out of their six games.

The dismal situation might remind CSK of the second edition of the league, when they managed just a single victory from their first five matches.

On the contrary, RCB, the perpetual poor starters, have won three in their five encounters. Their familiar problems were the root causes of the two defeats at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Captain Virat Kohli would hope his bowlers won’t wilt under pressure during death overs.

If they leaked 82 in the last five against Punjab, RCB squandered advantage and gave away 89 runs in the final five in their nervy Super Over-win against Mumbai Indians.

RCB’s catching problem too has hurt them badly. The issue shockingly began with one of their finest fielders. Kohli dropped KL Rahul twice only to face the brunt of his willow. Against Mumbai Indians, substitute Pawan Negi, who had pouched three catches, dropped the all-important one of Kieron Pollard. Yuzvendra Chahal and Gurkeerat Mann Singh spilled one each in the thrilling clash. The latter’s, though, was a tough chance.

In their previous match, Chahal dropped a sitter off Marcus Stoinis as Delhi finished their innings with a flourish.

In the batting, it’s encouraging to see the Challengers not depend heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers and due credit goes to the on-song openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. But the untested lower-order is another weak link of RCB. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, expected to go full throttle at the end, haven’t entirely fired. RCB’s run-rate is -1.355 as their margin of defeats against KXIP and the Capitals have been 107 and 59 runs respectively.

All-rounder Chris Morris’ availability might lend the much-needed balance to the XI. Kohli had said the South African “almost made it” for the previous game.

As for Chennai, the talk of the season has been the shocking implosions of their middle-order. What began as a headache has grown into a full-blown migraine. Also, a match-winning knock from Dhoni is a distant worry now. Down and out, CSK will look to resurrect their campaign and there is no more room for slippage for the yellow brigade.