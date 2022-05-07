RR will be keen to get back to winning ways | IPL 2022: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Team Analysis

Both Rajasthan and Punjab teams have strong attacks and a batting line-up that can tear the bowlers apart. Here is our analysis for Match 52:

Team analysis for PBKS

Strengths: They are at their best while chasing after containing the opposition with their bowlers as they did against Gujarat Titans in their last clash. The batting modus operandi seems to be – Shikhar Dhawan holds one end up while Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone annihilate the bowlers from the other end. Dhawan has got 166 runs in the powerplay at a strike rate of 113 this season. Livingstone has been a force to reckon with - he bats at a 186 strike rate, has got 3 wickets and is a good fielder.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals aim to return to winning ways against inconsistent Punjab

The bowlers have become more consistent lately, with Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Sharma grabbing wickets in the powerplay and Arshdeep Singh and Rabada miserly at the death. Rishi Dhawan’s inclusion in the XI has given the team seven batting and six bowling options.

Weaknesses: They've looked lacklustre while defending totals. The toss also hasn’t been Mayank Agarwal’s friend this season. They need to find a formula to restrict oppositions in the second innings.

Jonny Bairstow’s struggles with the bat have continued. Luckily, the other batters have been able to cover up for it. Jonny is on a short leash and the management might have to look for a replacement for this fixture or the next.

Team analysis for RR

Strengths: Their bowling has been the biggest asset. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal - all of them have won matches for the team. The spin twins have been doing an exceptional job by not only picking wickets but also keeping things tight. Sen’s consistency has sorted out RR's third pace option.

The batting genius of Jos Buttler has ruled the season. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have also stepped up when needed. This needs to continue.

Weaknesses: Devdutt Padikkal has been inconsistent and he now has a string of low scores. He could be facing the axe soon. Is it time to bring back Yashasvi Jaiswal?

The number 4 position has been a struggle with Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell and Karun Nair all unable to score big.

Impact player for Punjab:

Liam Livingstone: Having scored 293 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 186.82 this season, Livingstone knows only one way to play. He looks to make an impact every time he comes out to bat.

Impact player for Rajasthan:

Sanju Samson: A captain who wants to lead from the front and is clear about how to approach the game. He has also been impressive on the field with his tactics.

Head-to-head:

Total: 23 matches

RR: 13

PBKS: 10