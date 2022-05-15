Second battle for the play-offs | IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Team analysis

In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Lucknow Super Giants

Strengths: A certain dip in the team’s form at the business end is nothing to be worried about, considering how the team have performed with a match-winner in every match. Deepak Hooda, at number three, has been a revelation for the team.

The bowlers have worked as a unit, helping each other and taking wickets at regular intervals.

A solid bowling line-up along with a consistent batting unit – gives LSG a balance that sometimes have lacked in this tournament.

Weaknesses: The middle-order has suddenly been out of form, inconsistent, and a pale shadow of what it used to be at the start of the season.

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: They might be coming from a loss against Delhi Capitals in their last match, the hopes will be very high against the LSG, whom they have beaten the last time these two teams met.

Royals have consistently performed with every player chipping in with crucial match-winning performances. Whether it was Ashwin scoring a 50 on a two-paced pitch at D Y Patil Stadium, or it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a brilliant fifty in his comeback match against PBKS.

The spin twins of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal would like to bowl at Brabourne stadium, which generally helps the spinners. A team that lacks the batting depth, but certainly has the power to score big totals, should ideally be batting first against LSG.

Weaknesses: The absence of Shimron Hetmyer is hurting the team in the slog overs, with Riyan Parag being the only other designated slog-over specialist in the team.

Impact player for Lucknow Super Giants

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan has been a force to be reckoned with his hard length and hit-the-deck fast bowling.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler: A purple cap holder, proven match-winner, hard-hitting top-order batter, who has time and again decimated the bowlers without breaking a sweat.

Head-to-head – 1

LSG – 0

RR – 1