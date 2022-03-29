IPL 2022 | SRH vs RR: SWOT Analysis

SRH and RR look to pen new script this season | IPL 2022 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SWOT Analysis

The SunRisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals at MCA stadium in Pune

Vedant Vashist
Vedant Vashist,
  Mar 29 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 12:26 ist
Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of match 40 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Match 5 of IPL 2022 is a battle of teams that were at the bottom of the table last season. The SunRisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals at MCA stadium in Pune. Here's our analysis:

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: The bowling attack is a mixture of youth and experience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan. If captain Kane Williamson is at the top of his game, SRH will have a very good season.

Weaknesses: The batting line-up appears to lack the firepower required at the death. It's the same issue that plagued them last season. Abdul Samad will need to step up and deliver consistently. Williamson's elbow injury is also a major concern.  

Opportunities: This could be the year that Abhishek Sharma becomes the all-rounder that SRH want him to be. If Abhishek gets a run at the top of the order, they would want him to play with freedom and dominate the powerplay.

Threats: Batters like Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram must overcome a trial by spin from Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The SWOT for RR

Strengths: RR have a lot of batting options with the power to accelerate whenever required. They would want Shimron Hetmyer to be the enforcer in the middle order. And the spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal could be the best in the tournament.

Weaknesses: All-rounder Riyan Parag continues to be the weak link at number 6. And who will be their designated death bowler? 

Opportunities: RR have a habit of starting the season with fireworks and fizzling out in the second half. This season, they have the personnel to take them to the play-offs but they need to find a way to deliver consistent performances.

Threats: Captain Sanju Samson's inconsistency could cripple their momentum at an inopportune time.

Impact player for SRH:

Umran Malik: A 150kmph bowler who can rock batting line-ups, Umran's performances could make or break the season for SRH.  

Impact player for RR: 

Jos Buttler: An attacking opener who can change gears, occupy the crease and finish the innings powerfully. He's among the best white-ball batters in the world right now. RR need a big 500- or 600-run season from Buttler.  

Head to head:

Matches played: 15

SRH: 8

RR: 7

