The race for the top 4 tightens up | IPL 2022: DC vs SRH Team Analysis

It is a must-win game for the Delhi Capitals to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of this edition of IPL. While Delhi boasts of a batting lineup that can annihilate any bowling, the Hyderabad-based side will rest their hopes on their bowlers, who have been consistent as well as economical.

Team analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strengths: Sunrisers hold a wide variety of bowlers in their repertoire, who have been consistent while defending the total as well as in restricting the teams batting first to a below-par total.

The batting order has been efficient but has its fair share of problems. The lower middle-order with Nicholas Pooran, who was in great touch in their last match, and Shashank Singh a sweet timer of the ball at the number 7 batting position has bailed the team out in crunch situations.

Barring an aberration against CSK in their last match, the team has performed consistently after an initial few hiccups at the start of the tournament.

Weaknesses: Kane Williamson as an opener has been the Achilles heel for the SRH. The New Zealander not only plays a run a ball in the powerplays but fails to accelerate the post-powerplay overs as well.

With Washington Sundar picking up an injury again, the well-settled XI would need another rejig and might cause some imbalance in the squad. They can pick Shreyas Gopal a handy batter and an effective leg spinner this time as a replacement for Sundar.

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: A topsy turvy season for them until now and after a few mix and matches they've found their balanced XI. Openers have been doing exceptionally well -- both with strike rates over 150. The middle-order also looks strong with the likes of skipper Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and Lalit Yadav, all scoring runs at faster rates.

The lower middle which consists of Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur has scored the bulk of the runs for the team in situations when the team was chasing.

For all the inconsistency that has plagued the team this season, their bowlers have put pressure on the opposition batters and picked wickets at regular intervals.

Weaknesses: The absence of Khaleel Ahmed seems to be causing problems for the team. He has been their main bowler in the powerplay where he has picked 3 wickets while going for 6.8 runs per over.

The Lalit Yadav experiment has gone past its expiry date. He has been inconsistent with both bat and ball; However, he has been sensational in his fielding. DC can try to bring in either Yash Dhull or Mandeep Singh in his place.

Impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma: The southpaw with a fearless approach to his game and some crisp shots through the offside. He has been able to maximize SRH's chances in the powerplay. He is the highest run-getter for SRH this season with a tally of 324 runs at a strike rate of 134.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

David Warner: A destructive opener, gun fielder, and a leader on the field. He has been instrumental in DC's win with his all-round capabilities. He is the highest run-getter for DC this season with a tally of 264 runs at a strike rate of 156.

Head-to-head: 20

SRH: 11

DC: 9