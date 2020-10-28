Will RCB take down MI? | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: SWOT Analysis

Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 48 of the Indian Premier League at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: MI bowlers had a rare off in the office against RR. But MI’s bowling is still the best in the league. Jasprit Bumrah is known to bounce back strongly after a failure in his previous match so we could see the pacer bowling at full steam against RCB. James Pattinson picked 2 wickets on his return to the playing XI. The bowlers should take up the mantle when MI’s batting is already looking shaky.

Weaknesses: Rohit Sharma’s absence is a blow to MI. With Saurabh Tiwary playing in place of Rohit, MI’s top-order becomes a bit unidimensional with three of the top 4 batsmen being left handed. Also, Rohit is now an IPL veteran, the team’s batting could come under serious pressure in his absence.

Opportunities: In absence of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard has enough opportunity to establish his credentials as a captain. If Pollard is able to guide MI to final without anymore hiccups it would be massive boost to his already impressive T20 resume.

Threats: MI should be careful to not be bogged down by Rohit Sharma’s absence. The batting order looked a bit shaky against RR in absence of their batting mainstay. RCB bowling unit should look to exploit the lack of experience and absence of a power hitter at top of the order.

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: RCB’s batting has been good. Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal have been top run getters. Lower down the order, Chris Morris has the ability of scoring quick runs too.

Weaknesses: Aaron Finch has been off colour right through the season. Finch seems to be batting under too much of pressure and tends to be throwing away his wicket early in the innings. Much more was expected from Finch.

Opportunities: The kind of form that Virat Kohli is in he has the option of opening the batting with Padikkal. He could drop Finch and play Moeen Ali and Isuru Udana both. That would strengthen both, the batting and the bowling in one move.

Threats: With Navdeep Saini missing this match, Virat Kohli could play Umesh Yadav to fill the vacant slot. Yadav is not particularly known for his death bowling and tends to leak too many runs towards end of the inning. In a crucial match like this Umesh Yadav’s spell could change the course of this matchs.

Head to head

Matches played: 28

Mumbai Indians: 18

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10

What happened in the reverse fixture?

RCB won the match in the Super Over after the two teams played out a thrilling tie. Virat Kohli who had a slow start to his season attributed his success in the Super Over as the moment that turned the season around for him.

Last five matches

Mumbai Indians: L-W-W-L-W

Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-W-L-W-W

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Chris MorrisJasprit Bumarh, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team News

The left hamstring injury should keep Rohit Sharma out of the match. RCB too have injury concern as Navdeep Saini is doubtful for this match. The pacer has split webbing in his right hand.

Ground Conditions

The sky will be clear. Temperature forecast to be around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity level expected to be 69%. There will be gentle breeze in the evening.

Impact player for MI

Jasprit Bumrah: After a rare failure in the Super Over against RCB in the reverse fixture, Jasprit Bumrah will be charged up for this encounter. With 17 scalps, he has picked most wickets for his team and bowled at an average of 19.47. With James Pattinson back in the playing XI, expect Bumrah to bowl outside the powerplay.

Impact player for RCB

Virat Kohli: Slowly but surely Virat Kohli has climbed up the batting charts. With 415 runs and an average of 59.28 the RCB captain is third on the list of leading run scorers for this season. Kohli would be hungry for more runs. MI bowlers should have a strategy in place to stop Kohli.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.