Nominations open for DH Changemakers to watch in 2025

Each year, Deccan Herald recognises extraordinary people from across Karnataka whose brilliance in their fields of work has inspired change and impacted the lives of others for the better. They have persevered and overcome difficult odds to make a difference.

Since the awards began in 2019, we have identified over 130 trailblazers in various areas of work including community empowerment, health, sports, arts and conservation.

This year, we are commencing the search for 15 Changemakers -- we seek to highlight their efforts, celebrate their achievements and share their stories. Our New Year Day edition will feature these pioneers, along with mini-documentaries that capture their work.

We invite nominations from readers starting today. Do share your nominations of individuals (below 45 years) and groups that you think deserve the Changemakers title and honour.

The last date for submitting nominations is September 15, 2024. Please click on the link to make your nomination: http://bit.ly/3X6KpTa