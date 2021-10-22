Amazing pictures of NYC's latest observation, One Vanderbilt
NYC Office buildings have lost their buzz amid the covid-19 pandemic, which has affected local restaurants and other businesses. Now there’s a new way to appreciate it. This week, One Vanderbilt, a new skyscraper on 42nd Street, will open its observation deck, Summit. From floors 91 through 93, viewers can take in the art deco details of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings, and if they peer north on a clear day can catch a glimpse of Bear Mountain in the Hudson Highlands. Here are some spectacular photos of New York City's newest observation deck. Take a look...
Amazing pictures of NYC's latest observation, One Vanderbilt
NYC Office buildings have lost their buzz amid the covid-19 pandemic, which has affected local restaurants and other businesses. Now there's a new way to appreciate it. This week, One Vanderbilt, a new skyscraper on 42nd Street, will open its observation deck, Summit.
From floors 91 through 93, viewers can take in the art deco details of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings, and if they peer north on a clear day can catch a glimpse of Bear Mountain in the Hudson Highlands.
In these skyscrapers you are in the middle of everything, and you get to watch a cloud roll over the city.
From the top of One Vanderbilt you have a front-row seat to stare at the Chrysler Building or the Empire State Building, and these things you've seen a million times get a new perspective.
At night, all the lights from midtown and these buildings get absorbed into the space, and it's romantic and futuristic at the same time.
This is the view they use in the movies, and seeing it in real life is really powerful.
A woman poses for a photographer on one of the transparent floors above the New York City skyline.
Members visit the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York City.
Cinemagoers rejoice as theatres reopen in Maharashtra; See Pics
Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums reopened in Maharashtra after several months with 50 per cent seating capacity and Covid-19 protocols as the second wave of the pandemic appears to be ebbing in the state. These establishments, shut after the second wave hit the state, have reopened just ahead of Diwali in line with the state government's policy to ease coronavirus-related curbs.
Cinegoers rejoice as theatres reopen in Maharashtra; See Pics
Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums reopened in Maharashtra after several months on Friday with 50 per cent seating capacity and COVID-19 protocols as the second wave of the pandemic appears to be ebbing in the state. These establishments, shut after the second wave hit the state, have reopened just ahead of Diwali in line with the state government's policy to ease coronavirus-related curbs. Credit: AFP Photo
The state government had last week issued guidelines for reopening cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums by allowing them to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. As per the guidelines, only people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and those showing safe status on Aarogya Setu app will be allowed entry at these establishments. Credit: AFP Photo
However, according to sources in the entertainment industry, at least 70 per cent of single screen movie halls in the state did not reopen, while a majority of multiplexes commenced operations during the day. Credit: AFP Photo
As per the norms, show timings will have to be staggered, and sale of only packaged food items and beverages will be allowed. Moviegoers will be required to wear masks, and hand sanitisers will be made available at the establishments and washrooms, it was stated. Spitting will not be allowed and thermal screening at entry points will be mandatory, the guidelines state. Credit: AFP Photo
A family clicks a selfie at a cinema hall, in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo
South Korea launches first domestic space rocket, Nuri
South Korea launched its first homemade rocket, a mission that was only partly successful but that officials called an important step toward placing domestically made satellites in orbit to better monitor growing threats from North Korea.
South Korea launches first domestic space rocket, Nuri
South Korea launched its first homemade rocket on October 21, a mission that was only partly successful but that officials called an important step toward placing domestically made satellites in orbit to better monitor growing threats from North Korea. Credit: AFP Photo
The three-stage Nuri rocket, built by the government’s Korea Aerospace Research Institute with the help of hundreds of local companies, lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, on the southwestern tip of South Korea. Credit: AFP Photo
The rocket carried a 1.5-ton dummy payload to test its ability to thrust an artificial satellite into orbit 373 to 497 miles above the Earth. AFP Photo
A little more than an hour after the takeoff, President Moon Jae-in said the launching “did not reach its goal completely” but showed “excellent results for a first try.” He said Nuri pushed its payload to space 434 miles above the Earth, but the mission was “incomplete.” Credit: Reuters Photo
Officials said that the third stage of the rocket burned out sooner than planned, failing to give the dummy satellite enough speed to stabilize and stay in orbit. Credit: Reuters Photo
The launch was broadcast live on all major TV stations and on internet streaming platforms. Moon’s government had billed the launch as a giant step forward in South Korea’s effort to become a new leader in space technology. Credit: Reuters Photo
After multiple delays and failures, South Korea’s Naro rocket succeeded in putting a satellite in orbit for research and development purposes in 2013. But unlike Nuri, the rocket launched Thursday using domestic technology, Naro was built jointly with Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
South Korea has spent nearly $1.7 billion to build the 200-ton Nuri, also known as the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II. It planned to conduct several more trial launches of the Nuri system, including one scheduled for May. Credit: Reuters Photo
With Nuri, South Korea has hoped to secure a foothold in space technology, the latest high-tech market where the country has decided to become a player. Credit: Reuters Photo
South Korea plans to send a moon orbiter next fall aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk. Moon has said that his country expects to be able to land an uncrewed spacecraft on the moon using South Korean rockets by 2030. Credit: AFP Photo
100 heritage monuments lit in tricolour to mark 1 billion Covid vaccine doses milestone
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has lit up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark the 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone achieved by the country. The illuminated sites include UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort and Purana Qila in Delhi; Fatehpur Sikri in Agra; Ramappa Temple in Hampi; Dholavira in Gujarat; ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.
100 heritage monuments lit in tricolour to mark 1 billion COVID vaccine doses milestone
Madan Mohan Temple in Mathura, Vrindavan. Credit: MHA
Govind Dev Temple in Mathura, Vrindavan. Credit: MHA
Agra Fort. Credit: MHA
Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri. Credit: MHA
Tomb of Akbar the Great in Sikandara, Agra, UP. Credit: MHA
Temple of Vishnu in Manipur. Credit: MHA
Aizawl Circle Office in Mizoram. Credit: MHA
Bhubaneswari Temple in Tripura. Credit: MHA
Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Gateways and the bastions, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Chandragiri Fort in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Gandikota Fort in Andhra Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Salihundam in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Salabat Khan Tomb Or Chandbibi's Mahel in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Credit: MHA
The Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Credit: MHA
Daulatabad Fort in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Credit: MHA
Tipu Sultan’s Palace in Bengaluru, Karnataka., Credit: MHA
Daria Daulat Bagh in Karnataka. Credit: MHA
Sun temple at Konark in Odisha. Credit: MHA
Sanchi stupa in Bhopal. Credit: MHA
Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Raisen Fort in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Vellore Fort in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Credit: MHA
Fort at Gingee in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Credit: MHA
Siva temple dedicated to Sri Mulanathar in Bahur, Puducherry. Credit: MHA
Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Credit: MHA
Kailashnatha Temple at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. Credit: MHA
Firoz Shah Palace Complex (Hisar-e-Firoza) in Hisar, Haryana. Credit: MHA
Noormahal in Karnal, Jalandhar. Credit: MHA
Lakhamandal Temple in Lakhamandal Village, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Credit: MHA
Red Fort in Old Delhi. Credit: MHA
Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi. Credit: MHA
Qutab Minar in New Delhi. Credit: MHA
Purana Qila in Delhi. Credit: MHA
Tomb Of Abdul Rahim Khan-I-Khana in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. Credit: MHA
Tomb of Rahim Khan I Khana in Delhi. Credit: MHA
Safdarjung Tomb in New Delhi. Credit: MHA
Tughlaqabad Fort in Delhi. Credit: MHA
Paṭṭadakallu or Raktapura in Karnataka. Credit: MHA
Aihole in Karnataka. Credit: MHA
Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur, Karnataka. Credit: MHA
The Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Old Goa. Credit: MHA
Rang Ghar Ruins in Sibsagar, Assam. Credit: MHA
Nartianag Monoliths (U-Mawthoh-dur-briew) in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Credit: MHA
Remains in Bhismak Nagar in Debang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Remains of a Fort in Dimapur, Nagaland. Credit: MHA
Hampi Circle in Karnataka. Credit: MHA
Kadalekalu Ganesha in Karnataka. Credit: MHA
Fort Bidar in Karnataka. Credit: MHA
Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Telangana. Credit: MHA
Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara temple in Hyderabad, Telangana. Credit: MHA
Warangal Fort in Telangana. Credit: MHA
Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana. Credit: MHA
Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Credit: MHA
The Chausath Yogini Temple, Mitaoli, also known as Ekattarso Mahadeva Temple in Madhya Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Madan Mahal in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Deeg Palace in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Credit: MHA
Jhansi Fort or Jhansi ka Kila in Bangira, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Kumbhalgarh in the Rajsamand district near Udaipur of Rajasthan. Credit: MHA
Chittorgarh Fort in Mewar, Rajasthan. Credit: MHA
Chaurasi Gumbad (84 domes) in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Gupta Temple in Deogarh, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata, West Bengal. Credit: MHA
Currency building, Dalhousie Square in Kolkata, West Bengal. Credit: MHA
Ancient Palace at Leh in UT of Ladakh. Credit: MHA
Old Residency in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Ancient brick temple in Bhitargaon, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Old Citedal also known as Shanwar Wada in Pune, Maharashtra. Credit: MHA
Aghakhan Palace in Pune, Maharashtra. Credit: MHA
Ancient Site in Ramnagar, Alampur Kot, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Old High Court Building in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Credit: MHA
Excavated remains of Nalanda Mahavihar in Nalanda, Bihar. Credit: MHA
Ancestral House of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the First President of India in Jiradei, Bihar. Credit: MHA
Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Sasaram, Bihar. Credit: MHA
Monuments and Temples in SirpurArang, Chattisgarh. Credit: MHA
Cooch-Behar Palace in Cooch-Behar in West Bengal. Credit: MHA
Monuments & Temples in Sirpu- Arang, Chattisgarh. Credit: MHA
Ancient Site (Kotada) in Dholavira, Gujarat. Credit: MHA
House where Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. Credit: MHA
Palace and Temple Complex, Navaratnagarh in Jharkhand. Credit: MHA
Excavated Remains at Sarnath in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Lal Khan tomb at Rajghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Man Mahal in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Ancient Buddhist Site known as Chaukhandi Stupa, Rajghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Nurpur Fort in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: MHA
Awantiswami Temple in Avantipur, Srinagar. Credit: MHA
Ancient Palaces attributed to Raja Suchet Singh in Srinagar. Credit: MHA
Shankaracharya Temple together with adjacent land in Kothi Bagh/Durganag, UT of J&K. Credit: MHA
Akhnoor Fort in Srinagar, J&K. Credit: MHA
Group of arched terraces at Pari Mahal in Srinagar, J&K. Credit: MHA
Brihadisvara Temple in Tamil Nadu. Credit: MHA
St. Angelo Fort at Kannur in Kerala. Credit: MHA
Sun Temple, Modhera in Mehsana, Gujarat. Credit: MHA
Fort Walls (Including Gates, Structures, Moat, Open land, Outside & Inside Fort) in Moti Daman fort, UT of Daman and Diu. Credit: MHA
Diu Fort in UT of Daman and Diu. Credit: MHA
Astodia Gate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Credit: MHA
Teen Darwaja or Tripolia gate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Credit: MHA
Rudabai stepwell with Inscription in Adalaj, Gujarat. Credit: MHA
News in Pics, October 22: Best photos from around the world
A student drawing at the anime school Sasayuri in Tokyo. Japan is facing a shortage of skilled animators, in part because most face years toiling in low-paying jobs to learn the ropes, meaning much of the painstaking frame-by-frame drawing work is outsourced overseas. Credit: AFP Photo
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves at the end of the first day of European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man in a motorcycle ride past a barricade of burning tires during a demonstration against high prices and fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince
Vice President Harris Campaigns With Terry McAuliffe. Credit: AFP Photo
The first day of eased restrictions following a Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP talks with NBA legend Chris Bosh in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas. Credit: AFP Photo