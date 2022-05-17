Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way
The final touches are on for the 75th-anniversary edition of the world's leading film festival, Cannes. The cinema's most glamorous event returns two years after the Covid-19 pandemic dampened events globally. Dangling from ropes above the fabled Palais des Festivals, workers were unfurling the huge poster for the Cannes Film Festival's golden jubilee, which this year features an image from 'The Truman Show'. Some 35,000 film professionals are expected between May 17 and 28.
- 1 /10
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way
- 2 /10
A general view shows the Festival Palace, with a giant canvas of the official poster featuring actor Jim Carrey in the film The Truman Show, and the bay of Cannes as preparations continue on the eve of the opening ceremony of the film festival. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the festival palace ahead of the opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Policemen keep a strict vigil in front of the Palais des Festivals main entrance in Cannes, southeastern France ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
A worker gives the last touches to the official poster of the 75th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
The official poster of the 75th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals main entrance in Cannes, France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Lighets are being checked at the 75th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
A general view shows the Croisette on the eve of the opening ceremony of the film festival. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
The Palme d'Or trophy is pictured at Chopard Jewellery House in Meyrin near Geneva ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
People walk in front of Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rajnath Singh launches INS Surat, INS Udaygiri in Mumbai; See Pics
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two indigenously built warships INS Surat and INS Udaygiri at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai on Monday, May 17, 2022. This is the first time that two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently.
- 1 /8
Rajnath Singh launches INS Surat, INS Udaygiri in Mumbai; See Pics
- 2 /8
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 3 /8
This is the first time that the two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently, the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) said. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 4 /8
The MDL is a premier ship and submarine building defence public sector undertaking. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 5 /8
'Surat' is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers, which heralds a significant makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) destroyers, and is named after the commercial capital of Gujarat and also the second largest commercial hub of western India after Mumbai, the Navy said. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 6 /8
The Project 15B class of ships are the Navy's next generation stealth guided missile destroyers being built at the MDL. 'Udaygiri', named after a mountain range in Andhra Pradesh, is the third ship of Project 17A Frigates. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 7 /8
It is a follow up of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class) with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems, the Navy said. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 8 /8
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Famous personalities who died of surgical complications
Here's a look at all the notable personalities who died due to surgical complications.
- 1 /7
Famous personalities who died of surgical complications
- 2 /7
Kannada actor Chethana Raj, aged 21, died during an operation on Tuesday. Reportedly, she was undergoing a 'fat-free' surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru that went wrong. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /7
Apollo 13 star Bill Paxton reportedly had an unpleasant surgery and died of complications eleven days post the operation. Credit: Instagram/bpaxton077
- 4 /7
US actor Andy Warhol died of complications from gallbladder surgery in 1987. Credit: Instagram/andywarhol_archive
- 5 /7
American screenwriter Rod Serling, who created the famous 'Twilight Zone', died from a botched cardiovascular surgery in 1975. Credit: Twitter/PopMatters
- 6 /7
Hollywood actor Steve McQueen died due to cardiac arrest after undergoing surgeries to remove cancerous tumors from his abdomen and neck. Credit: Twitter/PhilippePerez68
- 7 /7
American singer-songwriter June Carter Cash died of complications of heart surgery in 2003. She was 73. Credit: Twitter/JohnnyCash
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Birthday special: 11 times Nushrratt Bharucha wowed us with her fashion
Actor Nushrratt Bharucha loves to impress her fans with her amazing fashion sense. On her 37th birthday, we bring you some of her stylish pictures.
- 1 /12
Birthday special: 11 times Nushrratt Bharucha wowed us with her fashion.
- 2 /12
Nushrratt Bharucha keeps it chic in a blue crop top and blue boyfriend jeans. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 3 /12
Nushrratt Bharucha in ethnic wear exudes a regal charm. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 4 /12
Nushrratt, a beach baby, seen here in a pink bikini. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 5 /12
One can steal summer outfit ideas from Nushrratt as she sizzles in a purple floral mini dress. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 6 /12
Nushrratt raises the temperature as she poses in a red floor-length gown. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 7 /12
Nushrratt looks a vision in white. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 8 /12
Nushrratt give summer vibes in this cool printed co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 9 /12
Nushrratt ups her fashion game with this Karishma Khanduja creation paired with silver jewellery. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 10 /12
Nushrratt flaunts her toned figure in a floral co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 11 /12
Nushrratt rocks a thigh-high slit dress with a pleated white skirt paired with a matching embellished cape-style top. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 12 /12
Nushrratt cuts a statuesque figure in a pink satin dress. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, May 17: Best photos from around world
- 1 /5
Pitcher Jake Odorizzi #17 of the Houston Astros is buckled onto a stretcher after being injured trying to get off the mound to cover first base on a ground out by Enrique Hernandez of the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Military personnel from the Korean People's Army medical corps attend the launch of a campaign to improve the supply of medicines, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Pyongyang. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Wheat prices surged to a new record high on May, 16, 2022 after India decided to ban exports as a heatwave hit production. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A man walks past a hoarding of LIC after the press conference of the LIC IPO launch, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Security officials inspect the site after a bomb blast in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo