The final touches are on for the 75th-anniversary edition of the world's leading film festival, Cannes. The cinema's most glamorous event returns two years after the Covid-19 pandemic dampened events globally. Dangling from ropes above the fabled Palais des Festivals, workers were unfurling the huge poster for the Cannes Film Festival's golden jubilee, which this year features an image from 'The Truman Show'. Some 35,000 film professionals are expected between May 17 and 28.