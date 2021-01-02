Cold wave, historic low temperatures sweep North India
In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Year's Day on Friday.
In Delhi, the mercury plummeted to a 15-year low of 1.1 degrees Celsius and dense fog reduced visibility to zero metres on Jan 1. Here's how North India weathered the icy temperature, in pictures
Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India
Icicles hang from the roof of a building at famous ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir. Credit: PTI
People walk on a foot overbridge, amid dense fog, on a cold morning at Ring Road in New Delhi. Credit: PTI
A group of nomadic shepherds from Rajasthan state sit near a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter morning, on the outskirts of New Delhi. Credit: PTI
People along with bicycles cross a railway track amid dense fog during a cold winter morning, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI
People line up to get free breakfast outside a temple during a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Credit: AFP
A balloon seller walks along Heritage street amid dense fog on a cold day on New Year's Day, in Amritsar. Credit: AFP
A man does exercises at a park amid dense fog, in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI
A man wearing a protective face mask walks along the banks of Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters
A man rows his boat amid dense fog to cross the Narmada river during a cold winter morning, at Gwarighat, about 15 km from Jabalpur. Credit: AFP
News in Pics, January 2: Best photos from around the world
Holiday homes in a holiday park are covered with snow in Winterberg, western Germany, on New Year's Day. Credit: AFP
People take part in a rally marking the 112th anniversary of the birth of Ukrainian politician Stepan Bandera (1909-1959), one of the leaders of the Ukrainian national movement and leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in Kiev. Credit: AFP
People participate in a New Year's Day plunge into the Atlantic Ocean off of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: AFP
A snowman is on display in a flooded area in the centre of Tartas, Landes, southwest of France, after the Midouze, a tributary of the Adour river, overflowed following heavy rainfall. Credit: AFP
An illuminated star, part of year-end decorations, shines in a Paris street with the Eiffel Tower in the background, France. Credit: Reuters
A woman takes carries items out of her destroyed house in Petrinja, on January 1, 2021, three days after a catastrophic earthquake, magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale, hit Petrinja and its surroundings. Credit: PTI
Farmers sit inside a tractor trolley at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI
How the world welcomed the New Year 2021
New Year's Eve and the eventual beginning of the New Year is easily the most anticipated event anywhere across the world. With the coronavirus pandemic yet to be controlled, many countries across the world imposed celebration restrictions, and some even night curfews.
While 2020, may have been a year unlike any, and for many, a year to forget, the New Year celebrations offered people a sense of hope and familiarity as fireworks dotted skies all over the world.
Fireworks explode over the ancient Acropolis in Athens during the New Year's celebrations on January 1, 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP
Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: Reuters
Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters
Fireworks explode behind the towers of the Kremlin during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow. Credit: Reuters
People celebrate the New Year under the lights of the Christmas tree in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI
New Year's Eve fireworks errupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show. Credit: AFP
People hold balloons as they gather to celebrate the arrival of the new year during the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. Credit: Reuters
People outside an illuminated mall on the eve of the New Year in Mumbai. Credit: PTI
News in Pics, January 1: Best photos from around the world
Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: Reuters
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters
A woman and her cats look at the new year’s eve fireworks through her window of her home in Ajdovscina, Slovenia. Credit: AFP
People gather at Southern Beach of Chigasaki to watch the sunrise on New Year's Day in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. Credit: AFP
A man runs along the coast line, in the popular Yoff neighbourhood in Dakar, Senegal. For the last four weeks beach’s have been closed as Covid-19 cases slightly rose in Senegal over the past months. Credit: AFP
Farmers watch a movie projected on a screen at their agitation site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's farm laws at Delhi borders. Credit: PTI
A woman poses for a picture at an installation on New Year's Eve inside a mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters
News in Pics, December 31: Best photos from around the world
The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area. Credit: AFP
Women walk under an umbrella in front of a 2021 sign displayed in downtown Pristina as Kosovars prepare to celebrate the New Year 2021 at their homes, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP
Shamans performs a flower ritual to a man during a ritual of predictions at the Wishes Market in Lima. Every year before New Year, shamans from the Andean region make predictions for the next year at this market in the Peruvian capital. Credit: AFP
Colombian police officers stand guard inside of coca field during an operation to eradicate illicit crops in Tumaco, Narino Department, Colombia. Credit: AFP
Frank Kaminsky #8 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a shot over Nicolo Melli #20 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Credit: AFP
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Covid-19 victim Maria Estela Maris Melo, at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. Credit: AFP
A man lights candles symbolizing the 886 Covid-19 victims in the Canton of Zurich during a candlelight vigil on the Gemuesebruecke bridge in front of the Grossmuenster church, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters