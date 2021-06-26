Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here. In his address via video conference, Modi said the opening of the Zen garden and the Kaizen Academy here "is a symbol of the spontaneity and modernity of relations between India and Japan." Here's a look at the garden that offers visitors a glimpse of peace and tranquility.