Women gymnasts of Germany ditched their traditional bikini-cut leotards and wore ankle-length unitards in their qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics. Opposing the 'sexualisation' of women in gymnastics, they also promoted freedom of choice and encouraged women to wear what makes them feel comfortable. The team, composed of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, competed in red and white bodysuits, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.