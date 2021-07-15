Eid-ul-Adha 2021: With no buyer in the market, Covid-19 dampens festive spirit
Muslims in India gear up to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid. Goat breeders have set up markets at various places in expectation of good sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, business has been strongly hampered due to uncertainties around coronavirus and the fear of the third wave. Bakra Eid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. Here we take a look at the pictures of the vendors putting their best efforts around the festival just like every other year.
- 1 /10
- 2 /10
Muslims in India gear up to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
A vendor holds his goat as he waits for customers along a roadside stall ahead of the festival Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Merchants wait for customers along a roadside to sell their goats ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
A breeder feeds his goat as he awaits customers in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
A vendor waits for customers as he sits inside an alley to sell his goat ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Merchants wait for customers along a roadside to sell their goats ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
A livestock vendor waits for customers with his goats to sell along a street ahead of Eid-al-Adha in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
A vendor holds a tarpaulin to protect his goats from heavy rain as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
People load goats in a truck at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
