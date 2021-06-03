England vs New Zealand 2021: Fans are back in English cricket stadiums after a year
UPDATED : Jun 03 2021, 15:38 IST
England | New Zealand | Test cricket | sports | Cricket |
Ardent cricket fans are seen enjoying the first test match between New Zealand and England at the Lord's cricket ground in London after spectators were allowed to enter cricket stadiums after over a year.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test at a sun-drenched Lord's in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England. Credit: Reuters Photo
The audience is limited to 6,500, after international matches during the 2020 English season were played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
Spectators observe social distancing rules on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his century on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Cricket fans stand in line to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Spectators are seen in the stand on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England vs New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members stand inMarylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members stand in queue to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo queue to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
