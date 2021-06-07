Euro 2020: Six bright young stars to watch out for
- 1 /7
Euro 2020: Six brightest young stars to watch out for
- 2 /7
Jamal Musiala: The 18-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder was born in Stuttgart but could have been lining up for England at the Euro. He has represented both Germany and England at youth level too. However, he left the Chelsea academy set-up to join Bayern in 2019 and committed his international future to Germany in February, just before signing a new five-year deal at his club. Shortly after that he was given his full Germany debut in a World Cup qualifier against Iceland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Jeremy Doku: The Belgian squad is full of established stars these days, but amid concern for the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and the form of Eden Hazard, Doku could have a notable role to play for Roberto Martinez's side. Doku needed time to adapt to his new surroundings but finished the season strongly in France and can be a threat on either flank. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Joao Felix: He became one of the five most expensive players in history when still a teenager after Atletico Madrid agreed to pay 126 million euros ($142m) to sign him from Benfica in 2019. Capable of playing on either flank or through the middle in attack, Felix broke through at Benfica and is fresh from helping Atletico win La Liga. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Matthijs de Ligt: Centre-back De Ligt is still just 21 but his importance to the Netherlands cannot be understated, especially with Virgil van Dijk ruled out of the Euro. That explains the concern for his fitness when he appeared to suffer a groin injury in training at the weekend. A symbol of the new Dutch generation after the Oranje missed both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, De Ligt made his full international debut as a 17-year-old. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Pedri: Following in the footsteps of the likes of Juan Carlos Valeron, David Silva and Pedro Rodriguez before him, Pedri is the latest star to emerge from the Canary Islands and break into the Spain set-up. Growing up he modelled himself on Andres Iniesta and he wasted little time establishing himself at the Camp Nou, playing in all but one game in La Liga for Barca in the season just finished. He made his Spain debut in a World Cup qualifier against Greece in March. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Phil Foden: Foden is now set to be unleashed on a full international competition for the first time at the age of 21. He is coming off a superb season at Manchester City in which he starred in Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side. Foden, who likes to spend his free time fishing with his father, made his full England debut last September and scored his first goals against Iceland in the Nations League in November. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Unlock: Delhi limps back to normalcy as markets, malls reopen on odd-even basis
UPDATED : Jun 07 2021, 13:01 IST
New Delhi | Coronavirus | Coronavirus lockdown | Aam Aadmi Party | Covid-19 | Delhi |
Jolted by the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national capital moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on June 7. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to people to follow Covid-19 guidelines amid the unlocking process in the national capital.
- 1 /11
Delhi limps back to normalcy as Markets, malls reopen on odd-even basis
- 2 /11
Jolted by the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national capital moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on June 7. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to people to follow Covid-19 guidelines amid the unlocking process in the national capital. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Commuters wait to board a train at the Lakshmi Nagar metro station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Workers leave for their jobs as shops and offices reopen after further ease in the Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
A shopkeeper opens his shop at the Karol Bagh market, after further ease in the Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
A worker wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, sanitizes the interiors of the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
A worker wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, sanitizes the interiors of the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP
- 9 /11
A worker cleans the glass wall of a showroom at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, as the unlocking process of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown begins, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
A worker wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, sanitizes the interiors of the Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
A worker cleans an item inside a store at a market area after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 7: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People take part in a demonstration against the visit of the United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, outside the Air Force Base in Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Dragon’s Blood Tree is silhouetted at dawn on the Diksam Plateau in the centre of the Yemeni island of Socotra, a species found only on the Indian Ocean archipelago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Containers are seen at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
View of a performance to pay tribute to the victims of police violence in the framework of the protests against the government of the Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A First Nations dancer, part of a protest after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, prepares to march from the Ontario legislature in Toronto. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 06 2021, 23:18 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own... Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | ocus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and Participate in social events so you will have visibility | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars | Lucky Colour: Carnation | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 6: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 06 2021, 05:16 ISTUS | Israel | Palestine | Canada | Northern Ireland | UK | Britain | Costa Rica |
- 1 /7
A staked child's dress blows in the wind on Highway 5, representing an ongoing genocide against First Nations people in Canada, near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle in action during ISA World Surfing Games 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Supporter of former President Trump wears QAnon shirt outside the North Carolina GOP convention in Greenville. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A woman wearing a protective face mask passes by a painted wall in Villa Crespo neighborhood in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Anti-Northern Ireland protocol protestors demonstrate in Portadown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Pro-Palestine activists create a memorial to Palestinians who have lost their homes or died during the past year of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the White House. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A boy walks along a breakwater in Karaburun village near the route of Canal Istanbul project in Istanbul. Credit: Reuters Photo