Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday, was one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry. He entered the show business as an infant and kept entertaining the audience with his versatile acting. He is one of the stars who never shied away from experimenting. Apart from acting, Puneeth donned the hats of singer, producer and TV presenter, excelling in all roles. Here is a look at some of his finest films.