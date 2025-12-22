<p>Mysuru: Officials of the Vigilance Squad of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited conducted an operation against illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electricity-connections">electricity connections</a>, registering 31 cases and imposing a total fine of Rs 2.17 lakh.</p><p>The CESC Vigilance Squad teams and staff carried out a mass operation across the CESC jurisdiction, taking action against individuals who were causing loss to the corporation, by getting unauthorised electricity connections.</p><p>During the operation, officials and staff from the Vigilance Department, covering Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts, all under CESC jurisdiction, formed eight teams. </p>.Mysuru palace hosts 10-day winter fest with grand flower show, cultural evenings.<p>They conducted operations across various installations in areas within Mysuru district, including Ekalavya Nagar, Bamboo Bazaar, Ittigegudu, and other jurisdictions.</p><p>The operation was conducted under the guidance of CESC Managing Director K M Munigopal Raju, Technical Director D J Diwakar, Chief General Manager (Technical) Sharanamma S Jangin, and CESC Vigilance Squad SP Savita Hoogar.</p><p>Executive Engineer (Vigilance) B S Chandrashekhar, Deputy Superintendent of Police M J Pruthvi, CESC Vigilance Squad Police Inspector M Jayaratna, Assistant Executive Engineer (Vigilance) Sayyada Kousar Begum, and others participated in the operation.</p>