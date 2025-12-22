Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: CESC conducts operation against illegal electricity connections; 31 cases filed, Rs 2.17L fine imposed

During the operation, officials and staff from the Vigilance Department, covering Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts, all under CESC jurisdiction, formed eight teams.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 16:56 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruElectricity connectionsCesc

Follow us on :

Follow Us