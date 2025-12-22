<p>Chamarajanagar: The operation to rescue the tigress and its four cubs, spotted in Nanjedevapura, in Chamarajanagar taluk, began on Monday. Trained elephants Eshwara and Lakshmana from Dubare elephant camp were deployed for the operation.</p><p>On Monday afternoon, a drone camera captured the visuals of the tigress resting along with its four cubs, near a stone quarry in Nanjedevapura village. A team, comprising officials, wildlife experts, and veterinary officers, has set up a camp in the village.</p>.Only those who make provocative speeches oppose Hate Speech Bill: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>As the movement of the tigers has been confirmed around the villages, Chamarajanagar Tahsildar Girija has imposed Prohibitory Orders in the villages of Nanjedevapura, Udigala, and Veeranapura for Monday and Tuesday.</p><p>Former minister and MLA C Puttaranga Shetty visited Nanjedevapura, inspected the tiger rescue operation, and listened to the grievances of the villagers. Following this, he spoke with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre over the phone, requesting them that the necessary staff and equipment be provided to rescue the tigers.</p>