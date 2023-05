The stage is getting ready for this year's International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi where cine lovers across the globe gather. The idea of the event is to promote Indian cinema beyond the Indian subcontinent and to provide a platform to establish a direct connection between film stars and numerous non-resident Indians living across the globe. From Jackie Chan, and Angelina Jolie to John Travolta, here are some Hollywood superstars who've graced the IIFA event.