In Pics| 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022 so far:
- 1 /11
- 2 /11
BTS is a rage around the world and the singer Kim Tae-Hyung, also known professionally as V, topped the list of the most searched Asian on the world’s largest search engine. Credit: Instagram/thv
- 3 /11
Just behind V is his bandmate Jungkook. He came second on the list. Credit: Instagram/jungkook.97
- 4 /11
Late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala grabbed the third spot on the most searched Asian on Google list. Credit: Instagram/sidhu_moosewala
- 5 /11
South Korean singer Jimin is the fourth 'Most Searched Asian' on Google. Credit: Instagram/j.m
- 6 /11
Fifth on the most searched Asian on Google was Late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
K-pop idol Lisa from BLACKPINK ranks sixth on the list. Credit: Instagram/lalalalisa_m
- 8 /11
Katrina Kaif is the seventh most searched Asian on Google. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
- 9 /11
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt stood eighth on the list. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
- 10 /11
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
- 11 /11
India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli was the only sportsperson in the Asia to feature in the top 10 list. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
