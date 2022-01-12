In Pics | Hottest magazine covers - January 2022
UPDATED : Jan 12 2022, 23:18 IST
Here we take a look at some of the hottest magazine covers of January 2022, featuring your favourite celebrities.
One of the highest-paid female celebrities, Deepika Padukone sizzles on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India's inaugural issue for January 2022. Credit: Instagram/lifestyleasiaindia
The supremely talented Janhvi Kapoor dazzles on the cover of Femina India's January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/feminaindia
Revealing the traveller within, actor Ananya Panday looks gorgeous on the cover of Travel Peacock Magazine's January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/travelpeacockmagazine
Here's another cover of Ananya Panday gracing Travel Peacock Magazine's January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/travelpeacockmagazine
Actress Kalki Koechlin features in a special series for Harper's Bazaar where she reimagines herself as global pop icons Rekha, Madonna, David Bowie, Helen and Lady Gaga. Credit: Instagram/kalkikanmani
Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne features on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Magazine, Vietnam January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/avrillavigne
Hollywood sensation steams up the magazine cover of Vogue’s January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/oliviawilde
American supermodel Kristen McMenamy turned covergirl for British Vogue’s January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/kristen_mcmenamy
Actress Arawinda Kirana, best known for Quarantine Tales (2020) and Yuni (2021), at her sizzling best on the cover of Prestige Indonesia's January 2022 issue. Credit: Instagram/arawindak
Makar Sankranti 2022: Recipes you must try this festive season!
UPDATED : Jan 12 2022, 23:06 IST
Makar Sankranti is celebrated widely across entire India in different ways and everyone welcomes the new season of harvest in their own indigenous manner. With every celebration comes sweet delicacies, and here we list some traditional dishes that one should defintiely try!
Pongal: A dish that is intrinsically associated with the festival in the Southern states, Pongal is a traditional dish made with rice, yellow moong dal, cumin, ginger, pepper and curry leaves and is served with hot sambhar and coconut chutney. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Sweet Pongal: Made from rice, moong dal, and jaggery with plentiful ghee and dry fruits Sweet Pongal make a delectable dessert that one cannot afford to miss this festival. Credit: Instagram/nasreens_cookbook
Undhiyu: A medley of vegetables cooked in an array of freshly-prepared spices, this signature dish from Ahmedabad is a must cook for Makar Sankranti. Credit: Instagram/eat._with_love
Puran Poli: An ambrosial concoction of sweet flatbread stuffed with sweet moong filling, Puran Poli is the perfect combination of taste and festival. Credit: Getty Images
Til Ladoo: A staple Makar Sankrati recipe, Til Ladoo is made with roasted sesame seeds perfectly set in jaggery syrup. This perfect aromatic dish is rich in taste and is good for health. Credit: Getty Images
Payasam: Payasam is a popular and traditional festive dish in Southern India. This sweet pudding is made using milk, grains, lentils and a sweetener like jaggery or sugar. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /9
Gur Halwa: Another North Indian delicacy that makes Makar Sankranti special is Gur Halwa. This rich halwa made with ghee, jaggery and wheat, with loaded almonds and are specially made during winters, and is a must cook dish for Lohri. Credit: Instagram/shikharecipes
Makara Chaula: This traditional dish made from freshly-harvested rice is specially made for the occasion of Makara Sankranti in Odisha. This delicacy is made with powdered raw rice blended with ingredients like milk, sugarcane, banana and grated coconut. Credit: Instagram/odia_hotpot
Jallikattu: All you need to know about this bull-taming sport
UPDATED : Jan 12 2022, 20:18 IST
Jallikattu, also known as Eruthazhuvuthal, is one of the ancient sports played as part of Tamil harvest festival, Pongal, in major parts of Tamil Nadu. Here’s everything you need to know about this bull-taming sport where men display their masculinity and strength.
Jallikattu is one of the ancient sports played as part of Tamil harvest festival, Pongal, in major parts of Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo
In ancient literature, this sport was also called ‘Eruthazhuvuthal’ or ‘Manju virattu’. Credit: PTI Photo
The name Jallikattu comes from the word ‘jalli’ meaning coins and ‘kattu’ meaning tie, which means a bundle of coins tied to the bull’s horns. Credit: PTI Photo
This is one of the oldest living sports in India, and the robust sport is a test of grit with the bulls fiercely run past the men while the tamers attempted to get on to their humps to emerge victorious. Credit: Reuters Photo
Historical references indicate that the sport was popular among warriors during the Tamil classical period. Credit: Reuters Photo
Originated over 2000 years ago, this sport was earlier practiced to select a bridegroom; it was seen as a way to win a woman’s hand in marriage. Credit: AFP Photo
This sport is parallel to world famous Spanish bullfights. However, the animal is not harmed in this sport. Credit: PTI Photo
Now, the Jallikattu altered into a game where youth could prove their brave adventures. Credit: PTI Photo
The Jallikattu game is organized with great zeal in Madurai and in districts like Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli and Thanjavur. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, January 12: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, January 12: Best photos from around the world

UPDATED : Jan 12 2022, 06:57 IST
People exit a building with an image of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open. Credit: Reuters photo
Women bite dried coca leaves during a celebration of the traditional coca chewing day, in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: AFP Photo
Candlelight vigil following a fire at a multi-level apartment building in the Bronx, New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Biden and Vice President Harris give speeches at Atlanta University Center Consortium. Credit: Reuters Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 12, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 12, 2022

UPDATED : Jan 12 2022, 00:00 IST
Aries | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action.| Lucky Colour: Terracotta| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with.| Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. | Lucky Colour: Magenta| Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: Saffron| Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | If you want to get away, today is favourable. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. | Lucky Colour: Gold| Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant-other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. | Lucky Colour: Opal| Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans.| Lucky Colour: Teal| Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.| Lucky Colour: coffee| Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.| Lucky Colour: Blue| Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive; Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues.| Lucky Colour: Mango| Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart.| Lucky Colour: Lemon| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend..Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time.| Lucky Colour: Orange| Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay