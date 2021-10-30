In pics | Indian PMs who have called on Pope
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis as a part of his trip to Rome to attend the G20 summit.
However, he is not the first Indian Prime Minister to have met the head of the sovereign of the Vatican City State.
Before him, other leaders including Nehru, Indira Gandhi, I K Gujral, and Vajpayee met the Pope, according to The Indian Express.
In pics | Indian PMs who have called on the Pope
PM Narendra Modi met Pope Francis on Saturday during his trip to Rome for the G20 summit. Credit: AFP Photo
In July 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru met Pope Pius XII. Credit: AP File Photo
Indira Gandhi met Pope John Paul II in 1981. Credit: File Photo
I K Gujral (1997) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee (2000) called on Pope John Paul II as well when they visited Italy. Credit: File Photo
