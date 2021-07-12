In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020
Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley on Sunday to secure their second European Championship title. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Italy rejoices after winning Euro 2020
- 2 /8
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and teammates celebrate with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi celebrates after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Italy players celebrate with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Chiellini (C-L) and defender Leonardo Bonucci (C-R) pose with the European Championship trophy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Fireworks are seen at Wembley Stadium after Italy wins the Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Italy fans gather in Rome to celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
