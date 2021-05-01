In Pics: Kolkata dons deserted look on 1st day of partial lockdown
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bengal, the state secretariat announced a partial lockdown by banning all social or cultural gathering in the state. Adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, Kolkata wore a deserted look on the first day of the partial lockdown.
- 1 /6
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bengal, the state secretariat announced a partial lockdown by banning all social or cultural gathering in the state. Adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, Kolkata wore a deserted look on the first day of the partial lockdown. Credit: PTI
- 2 /6
City street wears a deserted looks as state government decides to impose a curfew to combat the Covid-19 epidemic, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI
- 3 /6
Volunteers of a social organisation dress as Coronavirus make people aware about safety measures against Covid- 19 in Nadia, West Bengal. Credit: PTI
- 4 /6
A lady sits outside a closed shop during a partial lockdown announced by the West Bengal Government to curb the spike in coronavirus cases, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI
- 5 /6
People queue outside a liquor shop after the state government announced restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri. Credit: AFP
- 6 /6
People crowd at a vegetable market after the state government announced restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Adorable pics of cricketers and their cute kids
Check out some adorable pictures of cricketers spending quality time with their kids.
- 1 /14
Check out some candid pictures of cricketers with their kids.
- 2 /14
An adorable picture of MS Dhoni holding daughter Ziva in arms. Credit: Instagram/ziva_singh_dhoni
- 3 /14
Baby Pandya peeking from dad Hardik's shoulder. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
- 4 /14
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Vamika. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
- 5 /14
On Rohit Sharma's 34th birthday, Ritika shared an adorable picture of him sharing a priceless moment with his daughter. Credit: Instagram/ritssajdeh
- 6 /14
Hardik Pandya is one of the proud fathers who never shies away from sharing his baby's photos on social media. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
- 7 /14
Harbhajan Singh enjoying some quality time in Maldives with wife Geeta and daughter Heer. Credit: Instagram/harbhajan3
- 8 /14
A candid pic of Kieron Pollard with his kid. Credit: Instagram/kieron.pollard55
- 9 /14
Cricketer Irrfan Pathan having fun in the pool with his son. Credit: Instagram/irfanpathan_official
- 10 /14
We stumbled upon this lovely throwback photo of Sara and Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: Instagram/saratendulkar
- 11 /14
Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara strikes a perfect pose with his daughter. Credit: Instagram/cheteshwar_pujara
- 12 /14
An adorable monochrome picture of Cricketer Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina with their kid. Credit: Instagram/sureshraina3
- 13 /14
R Ashwin looks fresh in this perfect family selfie. Credit: Instagram/rashwin99
- 14 /14
Ajinkya Rahane teaching morning routine to his kid. Credit: Instagram/ajinkyarahane
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
2022 Honda Civic: Specifications, details & its features in pics
Honda motors has unveiled its much hyped Honda Civic images and car enthusiasts are going gaga over its looks. The 11th generation iteration is majorly focused on two extremely important aspects that include simplicity and functionality. While car lovers need to wait minimum a year to find it in India, all we can do for now is admire its exterior and interior through the newly released pictures. Take a look...
(Image Credit: Honda)
- 1 /8
2022 Honda Civic: Specifications, details & its features in pics
- 2 /8
Honda motors has released its much hyped Honda Civic photos and car enthusiasts are going gaga over its looks.
- 3 /8
Unlike the aggressive sporty look, this time the car gets a very clean design.
- 4 /8
The 11th generation iteration is majorly focused on two extremely important aspects that include simplicity and functionality.
- 5 /8
While car lovers need to wait minimum a year to find in India, all we can do for now is admire its exterior and interior through the newly released pictures.
- 6 /8
There's a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a 12-speaker BOSE audio system.
- 7 /8
The car is also equppied with some of the noteworthy safety features like adaptive cruise control, low-speed braking control, traffic jam assist, etc.
- 8 /8
Reportedly, the car measures 4,673 mm in length, 1,801 mm in width, with a height of 1,415 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,735 mm.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Labour Day 2021: Honouring workers & their contribution
As the World celebrates International Workers Day today, we bring you a few pictures from the daily life of the labourers from different fields who work hard to make ends meet.
(Image Credit: AFP)
- 1 /10
Labour Day 2021: Honouring workers & their contribution
- 2 /10
Labourers transport goods loaded on a handcart at a railway station in New Delhi.
- 3 /10
A skilled labourer makes a traditional charcoal iron at his shop in Shivajinagar in Bangalore.
- 4 /10
Labourers extract sand from the riverbed of the Beki River in Barpeta, North Assam.
- 5 /10
Labourers push a pontoon buoy in the banks of the Ganges River in Allahabad.
- 6 /10
Labourers connect pipes to collect water from a special train at a railway station in Chennai.
- 7 /10
A labourer cleaning a solar panel used in deriving saline water, in the Little Rann of Kutch.
- 8 /10
An Indian labourer carries a sack of plastic bottles on his head near one of the largest disposal sites in north-east India.
- 9 /10
A labourer packing salt at a salt factory in Kharaghoda village near the Little Rann of Kutch.
- 10 /10
A farm labourer burns paddy stubble in a field on the outskirts of Jalandhar in Punjab state.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 1, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 1, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6
- 3 /13
Taurus | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Past traumatic relationships have left you feeling isolated and unhappy. Do not carry past baggage and look forward to some interesting encounters soon. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 9
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks and will find your health blooming. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 7
- 6 /13
Leo | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 4
- 7 /13
Virgo |You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 1
- 8 /13
Libra | Money matters are smooth, though you should make plans for future investments. A youngster is troublesome, but nothing you cannot handle. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 8
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of friend is damaging your reputation. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 4
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A new cycle begins -new endeavours, business ventures, or even a personal goal. A good time to relocate or change home. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You may find it difficult to communicate with someone at work. Patience will take you far. The problem should be allowed to resolve on its own. A minor mishap at home Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 6
- 13 /13