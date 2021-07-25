In Pics | Telangana's Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site
The Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana's Warangal has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday. A 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019. The temple is a 210 km drive from state capital Telangana.
In Pics | Telangana's Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site
Ramappa Temple, or the Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, is the latest addition to over a 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage Sites | Credit: DH Photo/Prasad NIchenametla
Built in the 1300s, the Ramappa Temple is a 209 km drive from Telangana capital Hyderabad and is the state's first-ever UNESCO World Heritage Site | Credit: DH Photo/Prasad Nichenametla
The temple is named after its architect, Ramappa. Seen in the picture are some of the intricate carvings on one of the temple's pillars. Credit: DH Photo/Prasad Nichenametla
The temple, which a Sivalayam, was built to worship Lord Ramalingeswara. That said, like in any temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, one can find the idol of Nandi. Credit: DH Photo/Prasad Nichenametla
