In Pics | TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021
Time Magazine released its annual list of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021. From pioneers, leaders and titans to artists, innovators and icons, here we take a look at the most influential people of 2021 who've made it to the list.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Comedian, writer and actor Cathy Park Hong. Credit: Reuters Photo
American singer-songwriter Billie Ellish. Credit: Reuters Photo
American gymnast Simone Biles. Credit: Reuters Photo
British actress Kate Winslet. Credit: Reuters Photo
NVIDIA ceo Jensen Huang. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo
45th US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan's political and religious leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Credit: AFP Photo
American attorney and politician Liz Cheney. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics: SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit
A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off from Florida carrying a billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens he chose to join him in the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit. Here are some pictures from the event.
A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off from Florida carrying a billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens he chose to join him in the first all-civilian crew ever launched into the Earth's orbit. Credit: AFP Photo
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Inspiration4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket are seen in the sky upon launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the first completely private mission to fly into orbit. Credit: AFP Photo
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Inspiration4 mission, the first to send an all-civilian crew to orbit, will venture deeper into space than the International Space Station. Credit: AFP Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsule flies into orbit after liftoff from launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the first completely private mission to fly into orbit. Credit: AFP Photo
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, September 16: Best photos from around the world
Taliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on September 15, 2021, days after the hardline Islamist group announced the capture of the last province resisting to their rule. Credit: AFP Photo
US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill. Credit: AFP Photo
This video grab from handout footage taken on September 15, 2021 and released by the South Korean Defence Ministry in Seoul shows the test firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile at sea. Credit: AFP Photo
Lava flows down and smoke rises into the air from Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Wonokerto in Sleman. Credit: AFP Photo
Clergymen stand in front of a canvas displaying Pope Francis as he celebrates an open air Holy Mass at The National Shrine in Sastin-Straze, some 70 km north of the Slovakian capital Bratislava. Credit: AFP Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - September 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. . More self-confidence is required. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Don't overspend on luxury items. You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. A reunion with an estranged friend or lover possible. A trip to the sea beckons. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. Past troubled emotions will devolve. Small details occupy your mind today. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | The pursuit of happiness is about the journey not the destination, so take time to enjoy the small pleasures of life today. Be careful when signing agreements and be sure to read the fine print. | Lucky Colour: Brick-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scenes from Afghanistan under Taliban rule; see pics
It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. While much attention in the West has been on whether the new Taliban government will keep its promises to protect women's rights or offer shelter to militant groups like al Qaeda, for many Afghans the main priority is simple - survival. Here we take a look at the daily life scenario of Afghans after the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war.
Afghans line up outside a bank to take out their money after Taliban takeover in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many businesses and banks remain shut and prices for staples are rapidly climbing ever since the Taliban takeover. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of Taliban security forces keeps a strict vigil as he stands among crowds in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reportedly, a severe drought is affecting 7.3 million people in 25 of the country's 34 provinces and rural communities also have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban soldiers stand guard in a street in Herat, Afghanistan. The Taliban said a group will investigate reports of atrocities and protect people's rights. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Talibani soldier stands in a park in Herat, Afghanistan. The aid is drying up and countries remain wary of dealing directly with the Taliban. Reportedly, donors have pledged $1.1 billion for Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Taliban supporter carries Taliban flags at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan. A UN official said 4 million Afghans are facing “a food emergency,” with the majority in rural areas where there is a critical need for funding for planting winter wheat, feed for livestock and cash assistance for vulnerable families, elderly and disabled. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Talibani soldier is seen enjoying a car ride at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban soldiers stand guard at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Taliban soldiers are seen in a street in Herat, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the Taliban oversee the movement on the runway of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Scenes of chaos at Kabul airport made global headlines last month. Several people died as Taliban members open fire and due to stampede. Credit: Reuters Photo