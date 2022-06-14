In Pics | Top 5 biggest sports leagues in the World
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 16:50 IST
Sports News | Indian Premier League | English Premier League | Bundesliga | NFL | Baseball |
Here we take a look at the top 5 most popular sports leagues in the world according to its media valuation.
- 1 /6
In Pics| Top 5 biggest sports leagues in the World
- 2 /6
National Football League (NFL) tops the list with media rights valued at Rs 136 crore per match, according to a 2020 Duff & Phelps comparison. Credit: NFL
- 3 /6
Indian Premier League (IPL) - The world's richest cricket league, the Indian Premier League, is the second-most expensive sports tournament on earth. The IPL media rights for TV and digital in the Indian subcontinent for the cycle 2023-2027 were sold for a whopping Rs 107.5 crore per game during a two-day e-auction with this, the 15-year-old cash-rich league has now surpassed the top sports leagues in the world such as Major League Baseball (MBL) and the English Premier League (EPL). Credit: IANS Photo
- 4 /6
Premier League (EPL) - With media rights valued at Rs 82 crore per match, the most-watched football league in the world, Premier League ranks third. Credit: Premier League
- 5 /6
Major League Baseball (MFL) - Fourth on the list is Major League Baseball with its media rights valued at Rs 75 crore per game. Credit: Major League Baseball
- 6 /6
Bundesliga - Germany's top-flight professional football league rounds off the top 5 biggest sports leagues in the world its media rights valued at Rs 30 crore per match. Credit: Bundesliga
A peek inside rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 15:06 IST
News | World news | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Russia war | McDonald’s | Eatery |
The successor to McDonald's in Russia, 'Vkusno - i tochka,' reopened its first batch of 15 restaurants in Moscow and its suburbs, three months after the US fast-food chain ended its business in Russia.
- 1 /10
A peek inside rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia
- 2 /10
Russia has come up with its own version of McDonald’s after the US fast-food giant pulled out of of the country in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The successor to McDonald's in Russia, 'Vkusno - i tochka' (Delicious. Full Stop), reopened the first batch of 15 restaurants in Moscow and its suburbs on June 12, 2022, nearly three months after the US fast-food chain ended its business in the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
A new logo depicting a burger and two fries has replaced McDonald's iconic Golden Arches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Long queues were seen outside the former McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow that reopened on June 12. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Nearly 200 outlets are expected to reopen by the end of June. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Reportedly, all of McDonald's former 850 restaurants across Russia are expected to be operational by the end of summer. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
According to a previous deal, the rebranded fast-food network will use new names on the menu and retain all employees under equivalent terms for at least two years. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
The queues at the restaurant on Pushkin Square draw comparisons with the excitement generated by the opening of the first McDonald's outlet in Russia in January 1990, which was hailed as a sign of Soviet detente with the West. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Customers standing in line outside the first McDonald's outlet in the Soviet Union at Moscow's Pushkin Square (up) and the crowd outside the rebranded McDonald's restaurant 'Vkusno - i tochka'. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, June 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 07:47 ISTUnited Nations headquarters | India News | China | Prophet Mohammed remarks | World news | World Politics |
- 1 /6
Cambodian-US lawyer Theary Seng arrives dressed up as a chained Statue of Liberty for her treason verdict at Phnom Penh Municipal Court, in Phnom Penh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
A general view as Otto Porter Jr. #32 of the Golden State Warriors walks out during team introductions prior to Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Girls perform during the last day of a camp organised by the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti Kashi province at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Members and supporters of AISA shout slogans during a protest against what they say are attacks on Muslims following clashes last week triggered by remarks made by ruling BJP figures on Prophet Mohammad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Harvester cutting wheat in a field in Binzhou, in China's eastern Shandong. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
A photo shows a general view on the opening day of the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 14, 2022
UPDATED : Jun 13 2022, 22:55 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 14, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land. | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up. | Lucky Colour: Pistachio | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blowups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Peter Dinklage to Abdu Rozik, 5 most famous short men in the world
UPDATED : Jun 13 2022, 19:05 IST
News | World news | Peter Dinklage | Abdu Rozik | dwarfism | dwarf |
Here we take a look at five famous people with short stature who received great heights with their pure hard work and dedication.
- 1 /6
In Pics | 5 most famous short men in the world
- 2 /6
Abdu Rozik – Born in Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik is touted as the ‘world’s smallest singer’. Born on September 3, 2003, Abdu is known for his rap songs worldwide. During his childhood, Rozik suffered from rickets and his parents couldn't get him treated due to financial issues which affected his appearance. At the age of 18, Rozik weighed a mere 17 kg and stands one meter tall. Credit: Instagram/abdu_rozik
- 3 /6
Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage, famously known for playing Tyrion Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' series suffered from a form of dwarfism, achondroplasia. The disease affected his growth and he stands 4.5 ft tall, with an average-sized head and torso but shorter than average limbs. Credit: Instagram/peterdinklage
- 4 /6
Kruger Van Wyk - Kruger Van Wyk is one of the shortest cricketers in the history of cricket and his height is just 3 ft 9 in. Born in South Africa, Kruger is a wicketkeeper-batsman and had played professionally in South Africa and New Zealand, and at the club level in Scotland. In his cricketing career, he has played 9 Tests and 56 T20 matches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Marcin Garuch – Polish footballer Marcin Garuch is widely regarded as the shortest player in Europe. He stands 5 ft and 1 inch tall and plays for a club named Miedz Legnica. He garnered much attention for his impeccable ability in mid-field. Despite being a flawless soccer player, he is yet to earn a national team call-up. Credit: Twitter/Serhijslabobije
- 6 /6
Benito Juarez - Standing at 4 ft 6 inches, Mexican President Benito Juarez was reportedly the shortest world leader to date. He served as the 26th president of Mexico from 1858 until his death in office in 1872. Credit: Wikipedia