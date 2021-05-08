In Pictures: Young politicians who are the future of Indian Politics
The future of Indian politics lies in the hands of these young politicians who're going are changing the shape of Indian politics with their unique persona.
(Image Credit: PTI)
In Pictures: Young politicians who are the future of Indian Politics
Following the footsteps of grandfather Bal Thackeray and father Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray entered the electoral politics by contesting from Worli assembly seat in the 2019 assembly elections.
A small girl from Dugrapur town, Aishe Ghosh was active in politics from her college days. She held the president position in Jawaharlal Nehru University. She contested as CPI(M) candidate from Jamuria constituency during West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.
Hardik Patel gained popularity during the Patidar reservation. He took the political plunge in 2019 by joining Indian National Congress.
Actress Nusrat Jahan made her way into politics by contesting from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate. She won from Basirhat and is currently serving as Member of Parliament.
Raghav Chaddha joined Aam Aadmi Party and slowly secured an important position in the party. He joined the party as the national spokesperson and currently serves as the MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.
RSS Swayamsevak and lawyer, Tejasvi Surya is an ardent supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party and is one of the youngest Member of Parliament in India. He is currently serving as the Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha, representing Bangalore South.
