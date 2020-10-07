IPL 2020: Best moments from Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
UPDATED : Oct 07 2020, 07:36 IST
Mumbai Indians | Rajasthan Royals | Kieron Pollard | Rohit Sharma | Tom Curran | Jos Buttler | Indian Premier League | IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav | Steve Smith
Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Here are the best moments from Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match.
- 1 /10
IPL 2020: Best moments from Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
- 2 /10
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 3 /10
Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 4 /10
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 5 /10
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 6 /10
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 7 /10
Anukul Roy of Mumbai Indians takes a catch of Mahipal Lomror of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 8 /10
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians misses the stumping of Tom Curran of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 9 /10
Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians takes a catch of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: Iplt20.com/BCCI
- 10 /10
Mumbai Indians players after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. Credit: PTI Photo
