Kashmir Files to Roja, films based on Kashmir background
From Kashmir Files to Roja, here we take a look at some daring attempts by the filmmaker who highlighted the pain and issues of Kashmir and its locals through the medium of cinema.
The Kashmir Films: The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The movie is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Zee Studios. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. Credit: The Kashmir Files
Haider: An adaptation of Shakespearean tragedy Hamlet, the film is set in the backdrop of insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civilian disappearances. Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan and KK Menon played key roles in the movie and was directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Credit: UTV Films
Shikara - The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits: Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 1990, this film narrates the horror of the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990. Chronicling the survival of Shiv and Shanti, two Kashmiri Pandits, through 30 years of exile. Credit: VVC Films
Roja: This is the first in Mani Ratnam’s trilogy films, and was inspired by a real-life incident. The movie shows the struggle of a woman making desperate efforts to find her husband after he gets kidnapped by the Kashmiri militants during a secret mission. Starring Arvind Swami and Madhoo, this movie tackles political themes while telling the usual love story. Credit: Special Arrangement
Mission Kashmir: The film revolves around Altaaf Khan, played by Hrithik Roshan, whose family gets killed accidentally in police firing in a massacre. Hrithik is adopted by the same police officer, played by Sanjay Dutt. When he grows up, Altaaf finds out the truth and sets out to seek revenge against him and becomes a terrorist. Credit: IMDB
Raazi: Alia played Sehmat Khan in this film that revolved around the valour of an Indian spy. Sehamat crosses the border in 1971 after she gets married to a Pakistani military officer Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) and extracts crucial classified information. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hamid: This film was set against the backdrop of terror in Kashmir and explores an unlikely bond between an eight-year-old Kashmiri Muslim boy and a CRPF trooper from the heartland who is posted in the Valley. Credit: IMDB
Half Widow: Helmed by LA-based Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu, this film revolves around a woman from Srinagar in Kashmir, who tries to find her husband who has allegedly been abducted by Indian armed forces. Credit: Special Arrangement
No Fathers in Kashmir: A gripping story by Ashvin Kumar tells the story of a British-Kashmiri teenager in search of her father. Credit: Facebook/@nofathersinkashmir
In pics | Daubed in colours, widows in Vrindavan play Holi
India's colourful festivities to mark Holi are underway, unburdened by coronavirus fears for the first time in three years. A large number of widows from various shelter homes gathered at the Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan to celebrate the festival of colours. Their participation in Holi symbolises a break from tradition, which forbids a widow from wearing a coloured saree, among many other things.
Holi celebrations started in Vrindavan, where elderly women daubed in splotches of colours and danced the day away together. Credit: AFP Photo
The idea of their participation in festive occasions has traditionally been taboo, and their participation in Holi celebrations only began a decade ago. Credit: AFP Photo
Dressed in white sarees, the widows danced, sang Rasiya (tradition Holi song of Brij) and smeared each other's faces with herbal 'gulal'. Credit: AFP Photo
NGO Sulabh International initiated the efforts to mobilise widows of Vrindavan to celebrate Holi and started it in 2013. Credit: AFP Photo
The celebration at the historic temple was first began in 2013. Credit: AFP Photo
The festival was celebrated in the presence of a large gathering including some saints of Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo
The spring festival saw hundreds of widows hurling coloured powder and water on each other. Credit: AFP Photo
Vrindavan, a holy pilgrimage town, is home to around 2,000 widows who have been shunned by their families after the deaths of their husbands. Credit: AFP Photo
A widow gets clicked during the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo
A widow smeared with Gulal dances as she participates in Holi celebrations at a temple in Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo
Widows play with flowers and colours during a Holi function organised by Sulabh Hope Foundation at Gopinath Temple, in Vrindavan. Credit: PTI Photo
Smeared in colours, a widow is seen dancing during the Holi celebrations at a temple in Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo
A widow is seen throwing flowers and colours during the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo
A widow poses as she participates in Holi celebrations, in Vrindavan. Credit: AFP Photo
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister; See Pics
Amid a wave of 'basanti' and chants of 'Rang de Basanti', a revolutionary song, AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who donned his traditional yellow turban, took the oath of office in legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village, amidst a mass gathering of some 300,000 people.
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister; See Pics Credit: AAP
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar.. Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony organised at Khatkar Kalan in Punjab. Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others during AAP leader Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan in Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann's mother Harpal Kaur attends his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan in Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann poses with Raghav Chadha in Jalandhar. Credit: Twitter/@raghav_chadha
Security personnel with metal detectors and a dog inspect the venue. Credit: PTI Photo
Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday (March 16). Elaborate arrangements were made for his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar in Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials said foolproof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deputed for the event. Credit: PTI Photo
It is expected that over three lakh people will attend the event. Credit: PTI Photo
The venue is spread over 50 acres of land with another 50 acres earmarked for parking of vehicles, said the officials. Credit: PTI Photo
Bhagwant Mann urged men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) colour turbans and women to wear basanti 'dupatta'. In this photo, people are seen shopping for yellow colour turbans. Credit: PTI Photo
Workers giving finishing touches at the venue where AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, near Jalandhar, in Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Workers at the venue in Khatkar Kalan, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, March 16: Best photos from round the world
materials, in Cainta Nora Buenviaje shows an outfit made of recycled sacks of rice, plastic bags and straws, at her shop in Cainta, Rizal Province, Philippines. Credit: Reuters Photo
Aerial view of left-wing groups taking part in a protest against the agreement reached by the Argentine government and the IMF in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site for 10,000 households in the Songsin and Songhwa areas nearing completion, in North Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo/KCNA
Local residents are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
India’s Yastika Bhatia is clean bowled by England's Anya Shrubsole during their 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match. Credit: AFP Photo
A vendor sells colours and water cannons ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 16, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. The misunderstanding caused between partners is by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A partner is demanding and wanting more of your time and attention than you are willing to give. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Lucky Colour: Blue-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo