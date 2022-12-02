Monuments glow in G20 logo as India assumes presidency
India officially took over the G20 presidency on December 1 and to celebrate this feat, over 100 monuments in the country were lit up with the G20 logo. These monuments included Srinagar’s Shankaracharya Temple, Delhi's Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, and Purana Quila, Thanjavur’s Great Living Chola Temples, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, and Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar. The logo was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. The logo bears a lotus and the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’.
- 1 /11
Monuments glow in G20 logo as India assumes presidency
- 2 /11
The G20 Summit 2023 logo at the illuminated Qutub Minar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Krishna's Butterball is illuminated displaying the logo of G20 Summit in Mamallapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
The logo of G20 Summit 2023 displayed on the wall of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
The Safdarjung Tomb is illuminated with the logo of G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Bara Imambara in Lucknow is illuminated with the logo of G20 Summit 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
An illuminated Humayun's Tomb displays the logo of G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Hazarduari Palace is illuminated with the logo of G20 Summit, in Murshidabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
The Old High Court building in Nagpur is illuminated with the logo of G20 Summit 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar is illuminated with the logo of G20 Summit 2023. Credit: Twitter/@basiitzargar
- 11 /11
The Nalanda University in Bihar is illuminated with the G20 logo. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 3, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
People play ice hockey on a frozen river in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Illuminated lanterns during the Lanterns Festival at The Cours Foucault park in Montauban, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
The Villarrica volcano shows signs of activity, as seen from Pucon, some 800 kilometers south of Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) rally ahead of 2nd phase of Gujarat's assembly election, in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A family lives in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-togethers will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters. You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5.
- 4 /13
Gemini | A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 8.
- 5 /13
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercising. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 3.
- 7 /13
Virgo | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number:7.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 1.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 9.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Keep your temper under check. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettling but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022; RIL tops list yet again
Reliance Industries, valued at Rs 17.25 lakh crore, topped the list of India's most valuable companies, as per Axis Bank’s '2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500', which lists the country’s 500 most valuable firms. Scroll down to see India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022.
- 1 /11
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022
- 2 /11
Reliance Industries, valued at Rs 17.25 lakh crore, topped the list as India's most valuable company. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Valued at Rs 11.7 lakh crore, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the second most valuable firm. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, with a total market cap of Rs 8.3 lakh crore, secured the third position on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Software and services company Infosys is valued at Rs 6.46 lakh crore and ranked at number 4. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Private sector lender ICICI Bank ranked fifth and has a valuation of Rs 6.33 lakh crore. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel ranked at number 6 with a total market value of Rs 4.89 lakh crore. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
With a total market valuation of Rs 4.48 lakh crore, Housing Development Finance Corporation grabbed the sixth position. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Business conglomerate ITC has a valuation of Rs 4.32 lakh crore and ranks eighth on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
With a market cap of Rs 3.96 lakh crore, Adani Total Gas, the joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies of France, secured the ninth position. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises which has a valuation of Rs 3.81 lakh crore rounds off the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 2, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
The Villarrica volcano shows signs of activity, as seen from Pucon, some 800 kilometers south of Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Sri Lanka eyes tourism revival with 1.5 million arrivals next year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Children of earthquake victims walk past a collapsed house at Cugenang village in Cianjur, West Java. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Kanye West to not buy social media app Parler. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A woman looks at a self-portrait of German artist Max Beckmann, estimated to be worth $20 to 30 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
People gather at the AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day. Credit: Getty Images via AFP
- 7 /7
Fans celebrate after Japan's victory over Spain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo