India reported over two lakh fresh Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday. With the hospitals full of patients -- some even sharing beds -- India's coronavirus situation is extremely grim. As states complain of shortage of vaccines, oxygen cylinders and life-saving drug Remdesivir, the government says it is doing all it can. Families of Covid patients rushed to social media asking for help to get ICU beds and medication as the healthcare infrastructure of the nation nears the brink of collapse. Here's a look at one of India's worst crises, in pictures.