News in Pics, April 20: Best photos from around the world
A young boy watches a US Border Patrol agent as his family from Guatemala is detained in San Luis, Arizona. Credit: Reuters photo.
In this handout photo released by the Venezuelan presidency press office, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) signs agreements during a meeting with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, David Beasley, at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. Credit: AFP photo.
North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier and head of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party Armin Laschet waves from a vehicle as he leaves after a board meeting at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters photo.
Detail images of indigenous paintings are projected on the National Congress building during a tribute to the indigenous people killed by Covid-19, in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo.
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire on the landmark of Devil's Bridge in the Schoellenen Gorge near the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters photo.
A health worker sprays disinfectant against the spread of Covid-19 in the streets of the Andean city of Puno, Peru, close to the border with Bolivia. Credit: AFP photo.
A bull rider is thrown from his bull at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. Credit: AFP photo.
Aerial view of a 60-meter-high mural by Chilean artist STFI Leigthon in a building of the Yungay neighborhood in Santiago. Credit: AFP photo.
Today's Horoscope - April 20, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky color: Emerald. Lucky number: 1.
Taurus | Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky color: Tan. Lucky number: 3.
Gemini | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. News from abroad fortunate. Lucky color: Lavender. Lucky number: 5.
Cancer | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential. Lucky color: Maroon. Lucky number: 2.
Leo | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new, out with your comfort zone. Lucky color: Green. Lucky number: 4.
Virgo | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Lucky color: Pink. Lucky number: 6.
Libra | Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Lucky color: Magenta. Lucky number: 9.
Scorpio | It seems that responsibilities that should have fallen to others, have fallen in your lap and, in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way. Lucky color: Amethyst. Lucky number: 7.
Sagittarius | Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome. Lucky color: Amber. Lucky number: 8.
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected. Lucky color: Purple. Lucky number: 3.
Aquarius | Try not to overexert today. You must not lead on another one unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with. Lucky color: Saffron. Lucky number: 5.
Pisces | Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Lucky color: White. Lucky number: 4.
UPDATED : Apr 19 2021, 21:50 IST
India reported over two lakh fresh Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday. With the hospitals full of patients -- some even sharing beds -- India's coronavirus situation is extremely grim. As states complain of shortage of vaccines, oxygen cylinders and life-saving drug Remdesivir, the government says it is doing all it can. Families of Covid patients rushed to social media asking for help to get ICU beds and medication as the healthcare infrastructure of the nation nears the brink of collapse. Here's a look at one of India's worst crises, in pictures.
Bodies, grief pile on as Covid-19 chokes India
India is currently recording more new cases of coronavirus than any other country, and this week it is expected to rise above the high tide of the epidemic seen in the United States, when daily new cases peaked at nearly 3,00,000 in early January. Credit: Reuters Photo
Deaths in India have risen to nearly 1,79,000 with Monday recording the highest single-day fatalities. Credit: PTI File Photo
Hospitals with no beds, ambulances lined up outside Covid centers and relatives mourning those who couldn't receive timely treatment were common sights the country has witnessed in the past few days. Credit: Reuters Photo
The surge has overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure in many parts of India, and authorities are scrambling to free up hospital beds and secure additional supplies of oxygen and treatment drugs. Credit: AFP Photo
Families watched as their loved ones gasped for life, choked by the virus and with hospitals unable to take them. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fewer than 100 critical care beds were available in Delhi, Kejriwal had said on Sunday. Credit: PTI File Photo
Shortage of oxygen cylinders, remdesivir and beds meant that many patients succumbed to the disease before they could get any treatment. Credit: Reuters Photo
As coronavirus infections overwhelm the country, the government is struggling to meet demand for vaccine doses. Credit: Reuters Photo
Even as the political war on the Covid crisis management raged on, hospitals and medicos rushed to tend to patients. Credit: PTI File Photo
The double mutation variant of the coronavirus may be a key driving force behind the ballooning Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo
Ten states account for 85.11 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503) and Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi will impose a week-long lockdown from Monday night after reporting over 25,000 cases on Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
In hospitals, doctors started warning of a rise in cases, including a new phenomenon -- younger patients -- for a disease usually viewed as riskier for older adults.Credit: PTI Photo
Damik Wright (in white), the brother of Daunte Wright, marches from the Governor's Residence the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial, and as protests continue demanding justice for Daunte Wright. Credit: Reuters photo.
Supporters of the Prime Minister of Cape Verde Ulisses Correia e Silva celebrate on April 18, 2021 outside the headquarters of his Movement for Democracy (MpD) in Praia, Cape Verde. Credit: AFP photo.
Travellers proceed to the check-in counters for New Zealand flights at Sydney International Airport on April 19, 2021, as Australia and New Zealand opened a trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble. Credit: AFP photo.
People stand in the balcony of an ash covered house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Credit: Reuters photo.
People participate in a chant during a demonstration in the intersection of 38th Street & Chicago Avenue on April 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: AFP photo.
People observe Victoria cruzianas -a species of the Nymphaeaceae family of water lilies- (Yacare Yrupe in Guarani), which appear every three to four years in great numbers and size in the Paraguay River, in Piquete Cue, north of Asuncion. Credit: AFP photo.
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton open the show at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, US. Credit: Reuters photo.
Family members of Karli Smith, who was killed during a mass shooting, attend a vigil in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: AFP photo.
Today's Horoscope - April 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky color: Yellow. Lucky number: 8
Virgo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky color: Ash. Lucky number: 2.
Libra | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality. Lucky color: Blue. Lucky number: 4
Scorpio | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Lucky color: Silver. Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius | Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities. Lucky color: Purple. Lucky number: 9.
Capricorn | You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Lucky color: Maroon. Lucky number: 3.
Aquarius | All your work remains confidential, and feelings that have been troubling you in the past will be resolved. The Muse awakens in you and creativity soars. Lucky color: Honey. Lucky number: 8.
Pisces | It is important to hold your ground and push for success. An overseas letter or associate could make you feel unsettled. Mars in a trine gives you that extra edge, but avoid confrontations. Lucky color: Magenta. Lucky number: 6.