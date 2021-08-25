News in Pics, August 25: Best photos from around the world
Fireworks light up the sky at the end of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghans walk along fences as they arrive in Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces personnel stand guard at an outpost in Kotal-e Anjuman of Paryan district in Panjshir province. Credit: AFP Photo
Over 1000 indigenous protestors have converged on Brasilia to take part in a week of protests organised by Articulacao dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil. Credit: AFP Photo
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, to support the Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, a bill that would prohibit mandatory vaccinations, and vaccination status disclosures. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants from Haiti and other countries arrive in Panamanian territory, after walking for five days in the Darien Gap. Panama and Colombia reached an agreement to control the flood of migrants crossing the common border to the United States. Credit: AFP Photo
Charlie Watts, drummer with legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died at age 80. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.| Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened.| Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
From NTR to Pawan Kalyan, a look at Telugu stars who have taken the political plunge
UPDATED : Aug 24 2021, 22:10 IST
Here’s a look at the Telugu actors who decided to try their luck in politics and took the political plunge despite having a flourishing cinema career. While some of them managed to attract crowds with their stardom and gained supreme position, there are a few who failed to make a mark on politics.
From NTR to Pawan Kalyan, a look at Telugu stars who have taken the Political plunge
NT Rama Rao – NTR who proved his mettle in showbiz, forayed into politics and created the Telugu Desam Party. He was the head of the party and went on to serve three terms as CM of Andhra Pradesh. He even beat Rajiv Gandhi in the local assembly elections. Credit: DH Photo
Mohan Babu – Mohan Babu shared a cordial relation with NT Rama Rao and was one of the ardent supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He actively joined politics in 1982 and also served as Rajya Sabha as a member of parliament representing Andhra Pradesh. Credit: DH Photo
Chiranjeevi - Chiranjeevi entered the world of politics in the year 2008. He started a political party known as Praja Rajyam in Andhra Pradesh. He was also elected as Member of the State Assembly from Tirupati. Credit: DH Photo
Pawan Kalyan – One of the most famous actors in Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan has entertained audience for over two decades. He took the political plunge in 2014 where he began his own political party, Jana Sena Party. Credit: DH Photo
Kota Srinivas Rao – Kota Srinivas Rao, an ardent follower of BJP entered politics in 90’s and held MLA position from Vijaywada East assembly for a brief period. Credit: Wikipedia
In Pics: Top popular websites & how they used to look like
UPDATED : Aug 24 2021, 19:13 IST
Here we look back at some of the worldwide popular websites’ launch years and how they looked initially.
In Pics: Top popular websites & how they used to look like
Check out the first version of Yahoo (1994). Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
How clustered Amazon was in 1995. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
Originally called Auction web, eBay was founded in 1995. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
The homepage of Yandex in 1997. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
Here's how Google looked for the users who visited for the first time in 1998. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
The first version of payment app PayPal (1999). Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
This is how LinkedIn looked like in 2003. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
One of the most popular social networks worldwide, Facebook was this simple at its launch in 2004. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
How basic was America’s popular photo-sharing and hosting service, Flickr in 2004. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
YouTube was launched in 2005 and here is how it looked. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
How complex Reddit was in 2005. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
This is how the sign up page of Twitter looked in 2006. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
Social networking website Tumblr used to look like this in 2007. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
File hosting service Dropbox was launched in 2008 and had a very basic layout. Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
Check out the first version of American image sharing platform Pinterest (2010). Credit: www.internetlivestats.com
In Pics| Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2021
UPDATED : Aug 24 2021, 17:32 IST
Here's the list of the most tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021. This list was released by Twitter on World Hashtag Day 2021.
In Pics| Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2021
‘Thala’ Ajith's much-hyped film Valimai was the most tweeted hashtag in India in the first half of 2021. Credit: Twitter/@BoneyKapoor
Followed by Valimai, Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Master’ was the second most tweeted hashtag in India. Credit: Twitter/@actorvijay
Another film from South, Mahesh Babu’s most awaited film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ featured third in the list. Credit: Twitter/@BayViewProjOffl
Kollywood actor Ajith was only movie star on the list. He ranked fourth in the list while his movie Valimai topped the chart. Credit: Twitter/@SureshChandraa
Actor Vijay’s upcoming film which was tentatively titled ‘thalapathy65’ was fifth most tweeted hashtag in India. Credit: Twitter/@sunpictures
Ranked at the sixth was the famous iheartawards. Credit: www.iheartmedia.com/
Hindi TV star Rubina Dilaik was the only female actor on the top 10 list. She stood seventh on the list. Credit: Instagram/rubinadilaik
South Korean boy band BTS secured eight place in the list. Credit: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Covid-19 hashtag was the ninth most tweeted hashtag in India. Credit: AFP Photo
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeelsaab’ rounded off the the top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021. Credit: Twitter/@BayViewProjOffl