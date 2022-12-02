The people of Gujarat queued up to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections after intense campaigning by all the political parties. Polling began at 8 am in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates. The voting is being held across 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 in rural areas.