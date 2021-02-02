News in Pics, February 2: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 02 2021, 08:13 ISTUnited States | India | Colombia | Peru | Paraguay | Protests | COVID-19 | Coronavirus | France | Belgium | Wall Street | New York | Paris | Brussels | Chennai |
- 1 /7
A family sleds on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall St. across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a snow storm in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Migrants set up shelters as they occupy Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An employee places bouquets on shelves at the Flower Plazoleta Bazzani company in Bogota as Colombia prepares to export flowers for Valentine's Day amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A woman holds a sign reading “Sandra out, racketeer General Attorney” during a protest demanding the resignation or impeachment of General Attorney Sandra Quinonez for alleged corruption in Asuncion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower after days of rainy weather in Paris, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A street vendor argues with police officers over new lockdown measure that include instructions to work from home, the closure of all non-essential shops by the government, due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
An Indian Coast Guard ship sails past on the occasion of the 45th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard at Marina beach in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 'Bahi khata' goes digital: FM Sitharaman to present budget on a tablet
UPDATED : Feb 01 2021, 10:39 IST
Union Budget 2021 | Nirmala Sitharaman |
Necessities make many adopt unconventional methods and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did just that when she announced that she will present Union Budget 2021 using a tablet.
- 1 /5
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2021 on a tablet. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase on July 05, 2019, when she presented her first full-time Budget. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
The move to ditch the traditional 'bahi khata' comes in the wake of pandemic-induced restrictions that prompted a digital overhaul of the annual exercise. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for pictures as she leaves the Finance Ministry to present the annual budget in parliament in New Delhi on February 1, Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Sitharaman is set to present the budget at 11 AM. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, February 1: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 01 2021, 10:48 ISTUnited States | India | United Kingdom | Singapore | Hong Kong | Delhi | Farm Bills | Farmers protests | Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro | Chinese new year | Pakistan | Charlie Chaplin |
- 1 /7
Resuscitation Manikins are loaded into a lift by members of the St John's Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021, during a volunteer vaccinator training day. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, performs along the street in Peshawar, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A masked snowman sits on the National Mall in Washington, DC not far from the US Capitol on January 31, 2021 as the capital region is under a winter storm warning through Monday night for an expected five or more inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Visitors wearing face masks take pictures during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A demonstrator holds a placard reading ''Impeachment now, Bolsonaro out'' as they take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Farmers during their onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 30: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jan 30 2021, 08:25 ISTUnited States | Colombia | Brazil | Poland | COVID-19 | Coronaviurs | Coronavirus vaccine | India | Rashtrapati Bhavan | Border security force | school | Nurse | Abortion Laws |
- 1 /7
A person gestures during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo.
- 2 /7
A child wears a face mask and shield as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19, at the Paul Valery French School in Yumbo, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 3 /7
Border Security Force (BSF) camel mounted contingent stands guard at Raisina Hills during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 4 /7
People receive food outside of a Brooklyn mosque and cultural centre. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 5 /7
A woman receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccine station for seniors citizens aged 80 and above in Manaus, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo.
- 6 /7
A worker moves oxygen cylinders to be used in intensive care units for Covid-19 patients in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 7 /7
Registered Nurse Monica Escobar, 49, checks on a Covid-19 patient, at LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
How stock markets reacted to past Budget announcements
UPDATED : Jan 30 2021, 15:54 IST
Union Budget 2021 | Union Budget | Stock Markets | BSE | NSE | Sensex | Nifty |
Every year, when the incumbent Union Finance Minister presents the annual Budget for the forthcoming fiscal, the stock markets have reacted with varying degrees of volatility as investors try to make sense of all the announcements made and their implication for the next year.
As India prepares for yet another Budget, here's a look back at how Sensex reacted to budgets in the past under the Modi government.
- 1 /8
How stock markets reacted to past Budget announcements
- 2 /8
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation did not cheer the market, as Sensex dropped 988 points or 2.43% to close at 39,735 points, while Nifty dropped 392 points or 3.26 per cent to close at 11,643 points. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Interim and Union Budget 2019: Acting FM Piyush Goyal's presentation of the Interim Budget on Feb 1 brought in some relaxation in the market as Sensex rose 213 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 36,469, while Nifty rose a marginal 63 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 10,893. However, when Sitharaman presented the Budget of the second Modi government, Sensex closed at 0.99 per cent lower for the day, though it dropped to a low of almost 1.17 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Union Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley's last Budget as Finance Minister caused Sensex to drop a marginal 58 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 35,906 points, while Nifty dropped 10 points or 0.1 per cent to close at 11,016 points. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Union Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's presentation of the Budget sent cheers down Dalal Street as Sensex rose a whopping 485 points or 1.76 per cent to close at 28,141, while Nifty rose 55 points or 1.81 per cent to close at 8,716 points. Credit: Wikimedia commons
- 6 /8
Union Budget 2016: Arun Jaitley presented the Budget on February 29, which resulted in Sensex dropping 152 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 23,002 points, while Nifty fell 42 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 6,987 points. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Union Budget 2015: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Modi government's second Budget on February 28, 2015, resulting in Sensex climbing 141 points or 0.48 per cent in the green to close at 29,361 points and Nifty rose 57 points to 0.4 per cent to close at 8,901 points. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Union Budget 2014: The Modi government's first Budget, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in July 2014, failed to leave a positive impression on the markets and Sensex fell 72 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 25,372 points, while Nifty fell 17 points or 0.1 per cent to close at 7,558 points. Credit: Reuters Photo