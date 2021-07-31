News in Pics, July 31: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 31 2021, 04:20 IST
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns when he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, talks to his daughter, also injured in the fire, on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3. Credit: Reuters Photo
People wait to ride on the Staten Island Ferry on July 30, 2021 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
President of the International Olympic Committee Thoma Bach. Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC on July 30, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial photograph shows houses surrounded by a wildfire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey's southern coast near the town of Manavgat. Credit: AFP Photo
People fill documents as they queue to receive a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Comedian Howie Mandel greets actor Terry Crews before the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 31, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 31 2021, 00:45 IST
Aries: Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. Lucky color: White Lucky number: 4 Lucky gem: Red Coral
Taurus: Unexpected pleasures, new friends make today delightful. A time to go over the pros and cons of your relationship and work out the best possible ways of strengthening it. Lucky color: Indigo Lucky number: 2 Lucky gem: Turquoise
Gemini: Your creative potential is high. Avoid being overly critical at work today. Expect frustration and delays, but do not get discouraged. Speculations and romance not viable. Lucky color: Ivory Lucky number: 7 Lucky gem: Emerald
Cancer: Avoid conflicts and discussions at home. A trip could be delayed. A day to please and pamper yourself. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky color: Mauve Lucky number: 3 Lucky gem: Natural Pearl
Leo: Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky color: Amber Lucky number: 6 Lucky gem: Opal
Virgo: Travel plans benefit. Overseas contacts bring a lucky break. Get ready for encounters of the occult kind. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky color: Lilac Lucky number: 8 Lucky gem: Indigo
Libra: An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. Lucky color: Peach Lucky number: 5 Lucky gem: 7
Scorpio: You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today. Lucky color: Indigo Lucky number: 4 Lucky gem: Red Coral
Sagittarius: A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Lucky color: Coffee Lucky number: 1 Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
Capricorn: Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Siblings bring luck. Lucky color: Scarlet Lucky number: 9 Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius: A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. Spend as much time as you need to iron out working issues and conditions. Lucky color: Pink Lucky number: 8 Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
Pisces: Finances still look disorganised. But leisure activities, speculations and romance highlighted. Your business style is incredible today. Health needs care. A trip proves fruitful. Lucky color: Bronze Lucky number: 2 Lucky gem: 6
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Japan's Yamaguchi, races into semifinal
UPDATED : Jul 30 2021, 20:41 IST
PV Sindhu | shuttle | Badminton | badminton player | Sports News | News | Tokyo Game Show | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo Games |
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu raced into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20.
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu kept alive India's hopes of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton by reaching the semifinals of the women's singles with a straight-game win over world No.5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sindhu defended brilliantly and rode on her attacking all-round game to outclass the fourth seeded Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash. Credit: Reuters Photo
PV Sindhu in action during the match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
PV Sindhu after registering her win against Akane Yamaguchi. Credit: AFP Photo
The opening game saw Sindhu quickly erase a 2-4 deficit to level the scores at 6-6. Yamaguchi committed few unforced errors to allow the Indian athlete to move ahead and enter the interval at 11-7 with a cross court smash. Credit: PTI Photo
Sindhu used her fore court well and took charge of the net against Yamaguchi. Credit: PTI Photo
PV Sindhu plays a shot against Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match. Credit: PTI Photo
Sindhu dictated the pace and seemed in total control, starting the second game with two superb smashes for a 2-0 early lead. Credit: AFP Photo
Sindhu will next face second seed Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in her next match. Credit: AP Photo
Olympics 2020: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain assures first boxing medal for India
UPDATED : Jul 30 2021, 18:14 IST
Lovlina Borgohain | Boxing | Boxing Federation of India | Sports News | News | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo | Tokyo Game Show |
Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of its first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion, Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, to enter the semifinals. The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.
Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of its first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals. Credit: PTI
The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Credit: AFP Photo
Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist and the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Games, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. Credit: Reuters Photo
She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant. Credit: AFP Photo
The youngster, who was laid low by Covid-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent up emotions finally getting the better of her. Credit: AP Photo
Lovlina Borgohain and Nien-Chin Chen fight during their women's welter (64-69kg) quarter-final boxing match. Credit: AFP Photo
Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning against Nien-Chin Chen after their quarter-final boxing match. Credit: AFP Photo
Lovlina Borgohain reacts after her win against Nien-Chin Chen. Credit: AP Photo
Lovlina Borgohain exchanges punches with Chen Nien-Chin during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match. Credit: PTI Photo
Lovlina Borgohain before her bout against Chen Nien-Chin. Credit: PTI Photo
Parle, Amul to Colgate, top 10 most-chosen FMCG brand list in India - In Pics
Homegrown food company Parle Products has topped the list as the most-chosen brand among the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the country, based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), Kantar India. It has a CRP score of 5,715 (million). Credit: https://www.parleproducts.com
With 5107 CRP (million), Indian dairy cooperative society, Amul ranks second in the list. Credit: https://www.amul.com/
Indian food and beverage company, Britannia ranks third in the list with 4694 CRP (million). Credit: http://britannia.co.in/
Hindustan Unilever's hair-care brand, Clinic Plus has secured fourth place with 4171 CRP (million). Credit: http:/hul.co.in/
Tata Consumer Products ranks fifth in the place. It has 2391 CRP (million). Credit: https://www.tataconsumer.com
Manufactured by RSPL, popular detergent brand Ghadi features sixth in the list. Credit: https://www.rsplgroup.com
South Indian Dairy company, Nandini ranks seventh in the list with 2178 CRP (million). Credit: https://www.kmfnandini.coop
Oral hygiene product, Colgate features in the eighth spot with 2069 CRP (million). Credit: Facebook/Colgate
A wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board, Aavin ranks ninth in the list. Credit: https://aavinmilk.com/
Unilever's Lifebuoy soap rounds off the top 10 list of India's top most chosen brands in 2020 with a CRP of 1798 (million). Credit: https://www.lifebuoy.in