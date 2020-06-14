Religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants threw open their doors on Monday after more than two months of crippling lockdowns, as the nation gets used to the new normal amid the raging coronavirus. Safety guidelines prescribed by the state government based on the Centre’s directions will be in place at all these places.

In Karnataka, the Muzrai and Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf departments have issued guidelines for places of worship for the effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures such as thermal screening, hand sanitisers and social distancing norms will be followed at all places.

For places like Sikh Gurdwaras that have round the clock community kitchens (langar), the guidance is to follow the social distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Here is how India looked during Unlock 1.0