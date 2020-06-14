News in Pics, June 14: Best photos from around the world
A participant takes part in a Pride Run during the Shanghai Pride festival, in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China. Credits: Reuters Photo
Rescuers searching for survivors in a building damaged by a tanker explosion near Wenling, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. Credits: Reuters Photo
Ray Ciccarelli, driver of the #49 CMI Motorsports Chevrolet, races during the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 13, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. Credits: AFP Photo
A bishop celebrates mass at the Santo Antonio parish church as part of the Santo Antonio Festival, in Mateus Leme, metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Credits: AFP Photo
United States Military Academy graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremonies. Credits: AFP Photo
People relax at a park near India Gate on a pleasant evening, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. Credits: PTI Photo
Malls, hotels reopen: Glimpses of how India unlocks
Religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants threw open their doors on Monday after more than two months of crippling lockdowns, as the nation gets used to the new normal amid the raging coronavirus. Safety guidelines prescribed by the state government based on the Centre’s directions will be in place at all these places.
In Karnataka, the Muzrai and Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf departments have issued guidelines for places of worship for the effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures such as thermal screening, hand sanitisers and social distancing norms will be followed at all places.
For places like Sikh Gurdwaras that have round the clock community kitchens (langar), the guidance is to follow the social distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
Here is how India looked during Unlock 1.0
Men wearing protective masks wait to pray as they maintain social distancing inside a temple after the opening of most of the religious places after India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man disinfects a temple after the opening of most of the religious places after India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A salesperson wearing a mask places a mannequin on display at a garment store inside Select Citywalk after the authorities permitted to reopen malls, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2020. Malls and shopping centers in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contactless shopping, and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Credit: PTI Photo
People walk along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive, during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Customers check the menu at Shravan Bhawan restaurant after the authorities permitted to reopen eateries during nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2020. Despite the Delhi government allowing restaurants to restart their dine-in services from Monday, many eateries have decided to stick only to the take-away and home delivery options for the time being due to restrictions on timings of operations as well as the shortage of staff. Credit: PTI Photo
A view of a mall ahead of its reopening tomorrow, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Beauticians wearing protective gear tend to their customers inside a parlor at a shopping mall after authorities allowed the reopening of malls, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Monks prepare for the opening of Dudeshwaranath Mahadev Math for devotees, after COVID-19 lockdown restriction were eased, in Ghaziabad, UP. Credit: PTI Photo
Salesmen, wearing face masks, wait for customers at the Sarojini Nagar market, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, June 7: Best photos from across the world
A bystander walks past an overflowing recyclable waste pile, amid ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Reuters Photo)
Demonstrators raise their fists in the air near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, US. (Reuters Photo)
river Josef Newgarden races driver Scott Dixon during the IndyCar Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory.
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall ahead of its reopening during the fifth phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. PTI Photo
A worker cleans a bell at Goddess Khermai temple, ahead of its re-opening, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur. PTI Photo
A gull chases a chick in their colony on an island in a reservoir near the town of Vileika, Belarus. Reuters Photo
News in Pics, June 6: Best photos from across the world
Names of 1000 people killed by LA County law enforcement since 2000 are seen among a growing pile of roses placed throughout the day in front of the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. (AFP Photo)
Thousands of protesters march from downtown to the site of the arrest of George Floyd, who died while in police custody, in Minneapolis. (Reuters Photo)
The full moon is seen above a streetlamp during the penumbral lunar eclipse is seen in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
A worker paints circles on the floor of Jhandewala Devi Mandir to help maintain the social distancing norms, ahead of its reopening, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
People walk along a street outside the Jama Masjid after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in the old quarters of New Delhi. (AFP Photo)
A child wearing a face mask runs past stores of Tiffany & Co and Miu Miu, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China. (Reuters Photo)
Moenchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram (R) is consoled by Moenchengladbach's French forward Alassane Plea after the German first division Bundesliga football match SC Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach on June 5, 2020 in Freiburg, south-western Germany. (AFP Photo)
News in Pics, June 5: Best photos from across the world
Muslims attend Friday Prayers at the Great Mosque of Al Azhar in Jakarta, Indonesia, as government eases restrictions amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters Photo)
A woman drinks water as she collects recyclable items at a garbage dump site on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the United Nations' World Environment Day. (PTI Photo)
Protesters hold hands while shutting down highway exits and entries during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri. (Reuters Photo)
Army personnel during a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Kalakote sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)
Masseurs gather around massage chairs to chat while waiting for customers in Taipei, Taiwan. (Reuters Photo)