News in Pics, June 27: Best photos from around the world
Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he tosses out hats during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. Credit: Reuters Photo
People take part in a rally under the slogan #respectmyvote, opposing the possibility of a socialist government -in case leftist Pedro Castillo wins the June 6 runoff election- in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
Actor Charlize Theron attends a special event benefitting The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at Universal Studios Backlot, in Universal City, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 2021 Gay Pride Princess takes part in the annual Pride March in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Staff watch as chef Saransh Goila (R) prepares an order in the kitchen of the Goila Butter Chicken restaurant in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth instructs German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius (not in image) during a training session in the Berlin Skatehalle in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo
Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci (C) and teammates celebrate their win after extra-time in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqi tribal leaders attend an electoral rally in the capital Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 27, 2021
Aries: Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Lucky color: Saffron Lucky number: 5
Taurus: Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. A letter brings good news. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Lucky color: Turquoise Lucky number: 8
Gemini: Family relationships and social contacts are emphasized today. A day to ask for the moon and get it. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Lucky color: Purple Lucky number: 3
Cancer: Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mo0d, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky color: Emerald Lucky number: 9
Leo: Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky color: Buff Lucky number: 2
Virgo: Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky color: Yellow Lucky number: 7
Libra: Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky color: Opal Lucky number: 6
Scorpio: Travel good. Love life blooms, but caution advised. A good day for house-hunting. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments. Lucky color: Salmon-pink Lucky number: 5
Sagittarius: Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky color: Blue Lucky number: 2
Capricorn: You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky color: Amber Lucky number: 1
Aquarius: If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky color: Orange Lucky number: 8
Pisces: Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Be prepared for an active but rewarding day. Lucky color: Yellow Lucky number: 3
Hotels 50 2021 Ranking: Top 10 Best Hotels in the World - In Pics
Here we take a look at the top 10 Best Hotels in the World according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual ‘Hotels 50 2021’ report.
1| Hilton - INR 557,836mn. Credit: Instagram/hilton
2| Hyatt - INR 344,158mn. Credit: Instagram/hyatt
3| Holiday Inn - INR 276,773mn. Credit: Instagram/holidayinn
4| Hampton Inn - INR 209,877mn. Credit: Instagram/hamptoninnmiamibeach
5| Marriott - INR 176,514mn. Credit: Instagram/marriotthotels
6| Shangri-La - INR 145,667mn. Credit: Instagram/shangrilahotels
7| Intercontinental - INR 107,163mn. Credit: Instagram/intercontinental
8| Double Tree - INR 95,577mn. Credit: Instagram/doubletree
9| Crowne Plaza - INR 89,028mn. Credit: Instagram/crowneplaza
10| Sheraton - INR 83,156mn. Credit: Instagram/sheratonhotels
Mumbai-Pune train travel gets more scenic with glass-domed vistadome coaches; see pics
The prestigious Mumbai-Pune Express would now have a vistadome coach and passengers can enjoy unhindered view of the rivers, valleys, waterfalls of the Sahyadri ranges. Travelling in the new vistadome coaches of Indian Railways will definitely give passengers an unforgettable travel experience and will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember.
The prestigious Mumbai-Pune Express would now have a Vistadome coach and passengers can enjoy unhindered views of rivers, valleys, waterfalls of the Sahyadri ranges.
Mumbai-Pune train travel gets more scenic with glass-domed vistadome coaches
This train will run with Vistadome coach for the first time on this route, according to the Central Railway.
The views of the Western Ghats while travelling in Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Goa route can now be experienced on Mumbai-Pune route also.
Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section.
The vistadome tourist coaches have larger viewing area including roof top glass and comfortable seats that can rotate up to 180 degrees.
The coaches are connected with GPS-based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS), sunk-in type LED destination board, stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area, mini pantry to provide refreshments to the passengers, service area consisting of hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and washbasin.
The new coaches are also equipped with a CCTV system for onboard surveillance and have aesthetically designed interiors and FRP panelling, FRP modular toilets with pressurised flushing system and bio tanks and automatic fire detection with an alarm system for safe travel.
The new vistadome coaches of Indian Railways will definitely give passengers an unforgettable travel experience
President Kovind boards special presidential train to visit his native village in UP; See pics
President Ram Nath Kovind embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh, where he interacted with his old acquaintances from school days and the early days of his social service. It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president is travelling by train.
(Image Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
- 2 /8
President Ram Nath Kovind embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh on June 25.
- 3 /8
He boarded the special train from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi.
- 4 /8
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal can also be seen in pictures tweeted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- 5 /8
Kovind arrived in Kanpur late in the evening and was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a grand welcome ceremony.
- 6 /8
It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president is travelling by train.
- 7 /8
The President interacted with his close and old acquaintances at Jhinjhak and Rura stations, where the special train made stop-overs, Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.
- 8 /8
President Kovind will take part in various programmes scheduled in Paraunkh village.