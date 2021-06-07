News in Pics, June 7: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People take part in a demonstration against the visit of the United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, outside the Air Force Base in Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Dragon’s Blood Tree is silhouetted at dawn on the Diksam Plateau in the centre of the Yemeni island of Socotra, a species found only on the Indian Ocean archipelago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Containers are seen at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
View of a performance to pay tribute to the victims of police violence in the framework of the protests against the government of the Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A First Nations dancer, part of a protest after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, prepares to march from the Ontario legislature in Toronto. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own... Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | ocus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and Participate in social events so you will have visibility | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars | Lucky Colour: Carnation | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, June 6: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 06 2021, 05:16 ISTUS | Israel | Palestine | Canada | Northern Ireland | UK | Britain | Costa Rica |
- 1 /7
A staked child's dress blows in the wind on Highway 5, representing an ongoing genocide against First Nations people in Canada, near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle in action during ISA World Surfing Games 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Supporter of former President Trump wears QAnon shirt outside the North Carolina GOP convention in Greenville. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A woman wearing a protective face mask passes by a painted wall in Villa Crespo neighborhood in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Anti-Northern Ireland protocol protestors demonstrate in Portadown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Pro-Palestine activists create a memorial to Palestinians who have lost their homes or died during the past year of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the White House. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A boy walks along a breakwater in Karaburun village near the route of Canal Istanbul project in Istanbul. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 6, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | Try to be upfront and demanding today. Your charm wins the support of others. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | International trade or correspondence successful. Court decisions may not be favourable this time. You have to take hold of your life and make some crucial decisions. A friend rakes up an old issue | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance is good. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair- weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Monsoon arrives in Kerala, parts of state receives light showers
UPDATED : Jun 05 2021, 18:21 IST
monsoon | Kerala | rains | rains forecast | Kochi |
The IMD announced the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month rainy season in the country. Rains lashed most places in Lakshadweep and parts of Kerala, according to a weather bulletin in Thiruvananthapuram.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
- 1 /9
Monsoon arrives in Kerala, parts of state receives light showers
- 2 /9
The IMD announced the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month rainy season in the country.
- 3 /9
Rains lashed most places in Lakshadweep and parts of Kerala, according to a weather bulletin in Thiruvananthapuram.
- 4 /9
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains arrived two days later than its normal schedule of June 1. This is the third time in the last six years that monsoon arrived late. In 2016 and 2019, Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 8.
- 5 /9
A good monsoon is critical to the Indian economy which is still largely based on agriculture and its allied activities.
- 6 /9
Most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall during the season, the IMD said.
- 7 /9
As rains lashed parts of Kerala, the IMD sounded a 'yellow alert' for eight districts -- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod -- indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.
- 8 /9
Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and south and central Bay of Bengal during the next two days, the IMD said.
- 9 /9
Skymet, a private weather forecasting station, said Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on May 30. However, the IMD said conditions were not ripe for declaring the onset of monsoon.