News in Pics, June 9, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 09 2023, 09:45 IST
Women wearing summer kimonos use portable fans and an umbrella as they walk on the street. Credit: Reuters Photo
Haze and smoke shrouds Manhattan skyline from Canadian wildfires in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
Office workers and shoppers walk through Sydney's central business district in Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view shows apartment complexes in Seoul. Credit: Reuters Photo
Climate activists protest while smoke and haze caused by wildfires in Canada pass through New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 09 2023, 00:29 IST
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. You will be in the mood for competition, and your ability to lead a group will bring you popularity. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 9.
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Your added discipline will enable you to complete some of those unfinished projects. Lucky colour: Agate. Lucky number: 3.
A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Your home may be the scene of many changes today. Lucky colour: Red. Lucky number: 6.
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 7.
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. A friend gives you valuable feedback about an idea you have. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 8.
Important faces are around today that can help you make the most of current situations. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. You will accomplish more if you aren't tied up in knots. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Lucky colour: Butterscotch. Lucky number: 5.
A very unusual connection can be made today. A trip comes through, while finances are still under check. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky colour: Sapphire. Lucky number: 2.
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 7.
Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 4.
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky colour: Ash. Lucky number: 3.
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 1.
You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 6.
In Pics: Canadian fires create thick haze across New York City
UPDATED : Jun 08 2023, 22:48 IST
World news | Canada | Wildfires | Smog | Air Quality Index | New York City |
Smoke from raging wildfires in Canada has triggered air quality alerts in a number of US states, with the sky over New York City rapidly darkening. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul calling the development "an emergency crisis". The officials urged people not to exercise outside and reduce their exposure to the smoke citing immediate and long-term health risks from the air.
New Yorkers spotted an orange haze blanketing the city’s skyline caused due to the wildfire smoke from Canada travelling southwards towards New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
The officials urged people not to step out of their homes and limit themselves exposing to the smoke. Credit: Reuters Photo
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has extended its citywide air quality health advisory, and those who have underlying health conditions are advised to avoid outdoor activity as much as possible. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Statue of Liberty got covered in orange haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada travelling southwards towards New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
The state's Long Island and Hudson Valley are under the air quality advisory as well. Credit: Reuters Photo
In New York City and several large cities across the state, public schools have cancelled outdoor activities. Credit: Reuters Photo
Due to the air quality, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has paused and delayed flights at certain area airports to mitigate the reduced visibility the region is experiencing. Credit: Reuters Photo
The worst period of hazy, unhealthy air in New York City would last from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, according to a New York Times analysis of computer forecast models. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, June 8: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 08 2023, 09:10 IST
An aerial view show municipality workers collecting garbage, most of which is plastic and domestic waste, during World Oceans Day along the shore of Jakarta. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fans with flares during River Plate v Fluminense. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kauli Vaast of Tahiti during the Men’s quarter-finals at the WSL World Junior Surf Championships at Cardiff Reef in Encinitas. Credit: Reuters Photo
A satellite image shows the Nova Kakhovka Dam and hydroelectric plant after its collapse. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 08 2023, 00:10 IST
An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 4
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with a partner. Lucky colour: Garnet. Lucky number: 2
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 9
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky colour: Plum. Lucky number: 1.
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Lucky colour: Mint-Green. Lucky number: 3
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Try to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 7
The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Lucky colour: Russet-brown. Lucky number: 5
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Buying or changing residence is strong in your mind today. Don’t be put off by any minor obstacles. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 6
You may spend a lot of time with children and they give you a lot of joy. A travel plan begins to take shape. Leisure activities are heightened. Lucky colour: Topaz Lucky number: 8.
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 2.
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky colour: Amber. Lucky number: 1.
Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 5.