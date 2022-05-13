News in Pics, May 13: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : May 13 2022, 05:58 ISTKenya | Gaza | Vietnam | North Korea | Italy |
Bariti Leorto, a Samburu woman, works making traditional Samburu ornaments and jewelry out of beads next to a house in Kalama Conservancy, Samburu County, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
A group of black rhinos graze before sunset in Lewa Conservancy, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their third round match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman pours drinking water in a pot offered by a temple in the vicinity on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. Credit: AFP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 8th political bureau meeting of the Workers Party of Korea. Credit: AFP/KCNA via KNS
Palestinian artists paint a mural in honour of slain veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, May 12: Best photos from around world
A child carries goods on his back in the rain on the main street of Muheto, a three-hour motorcycle ride from Masisi Centre in the mountains where armed groups regularly attack, on March 28, 2022, in North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the rescue brigade rest after a work shift at the Saratoga Hotel days after a huge blast wrecked the building, in Havana. Credit: AFP Photo
Pedestrians walk past a display of lotus lanterns outside the Beomnyeonsa Temple, a Buddhist temple in Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
An injured Ukrainian serviceman inside the Azovstal iron and steel works factory in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees pull a chariot as they take part in the festivities to mark the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur. Credit: AFP Photo
Colleagues and friends react as the corpse of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the offices of the news channel in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Credit: AFP Photo
Homeless people take rest under a bridge to get respite from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 11 2022, 23:45 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope |
Aries | Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change imminent. Communication emphasised today. Don't get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Resist a temptation to make hasty judgments. A weekend getaway could counteract a sudden feeling of restlessness. Push for career growth today. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Detractors are proved false. Your boss or higher authority will realise that you were right all along. You will attract new love interests. Someone you meet will change your life | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Today keep your ideals in mind when making major decisions. Secret affairs may cause complication | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. Unpredictable events will disrupt your routine. A day for reflection | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, May 11: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : May 11 2022, 04:19 ISTSyria | Italy | Bangladesh | United Kingdom | Cuba |
Russia's Aslan Karatsev (L) returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their first round match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
Men work on a crane by the remains of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana. Credit: AFP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) sits by the The Imperial State Crown (L) in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
People make their way through a heavy rainfall in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo
Riders take the start of the 4th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2022 cycling race, 172 kilometers between Avola and Etna-Nicolosi, Sicily. Credit: AFP Photo
Russian forces ride past the Arch of Triumph, also known as the Monumental Arch, in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Credit: AFP Photo
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) vies with Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 11, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 10 2022, 23:57 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | A party puts you in the limelight .don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Lucky Colour: Lime-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Onyx | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay