News in Pics, November 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A Ukrainian artilleryman fires a 152 mm towed gun-howitzer (D-20) at a position on the front line near the town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on October 31, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez (L) and Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for pictures during a meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A photograph taken on October 31, 2022 shows a cargo ship loaded with grain being inspected in the anchorage area of the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Democratic Republic of Congo Police officers block anti-Rwanda protesters as they arrive near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in Goma, on October 31, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Ireland's Gareth Delany gains his ground during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Australia and Ireland at The Gabba on October 31, 2022 in Brisbane. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen takes a turn as he races during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Afghan farmers harvest rice in a field in Qarghayi district of Laghman province on October 31, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Candid pics from Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Mumbai reception
Actor Ali Fazal took to social media on Monday to share a video collage of some candid moments from his wedding reception that was held earlier in October in Mumbai. Ali, who got married to Richa Chadha early 2020, celebrated the union in a grand style in three different cities. Here are some images filled with smiling faces from inside the reception that was held at the Great Eastern Home in Mumbai. Seen in these photos are Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, Vicky Kaushal and several others.
- 1 /11
Candid pics from Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Mumbai reception
- 2 /11
Ali Fazal with Kubra Sait and others at his reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
Bollywood stars pose for a photo at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
Ali Fazal shares a warm hug with Hrithik Roshan at the reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Richa hugs Saba. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Check out this candid picture of Ali Fazal with his BFF Pulkit Samrat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Ali Fazal with Dia Mirza during his wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee pose for a happy picture with others. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Richa Chadha with Kiran Rao at her Mumbai reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
An adorable picture of Ali Fazal and Sayani Gupta from his Mumbai reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
Ali Fazal with Rekha and Vishal Bharadwaj during his wedding reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Bollywood actresses who nailed the Punjabi kudi look
Bollywood actresses have till date played many Punjabi characters, and many of those turned iconic. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met to Jasmin Bhasin in Honeymoon, here we list the Bollywood divas who've nailed their roles as pure Punjaban.
- 1 /6
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Jasmin Bhasin: Actresses who nailed the Punjabi kudi look
- 2 /6
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena is known for her various iconic roles in blockbuster movies. One special mention is for her character Geet Dhillion from 'Jab We Met', which is one of the most popular characters she's played. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /6
Anushka Sharma: Anushka carved a niche place for herself with her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' for which she even bagged the 'Best Female Debut' award. Her portrayal as a Punjabi girl in the film remains immensely popular. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
Alia Bhatt: Kavya Pratap from 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is another famous Punjabi character played by Alia. She was seen as a carefree but sensible girl in the movie. This iconic role played by the beloved Alia Bhatt has left a mark on audiences. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /6
Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema showed audiences the cool, composed side of Punjabi girls with a dash of glam! Without being too loud or chaotic, this calm and mature character had us all engrossed by her charm and style in 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /6
Jasmin Bhasin: Starting her film career on a successful note, Jasmin Bhasin rose to online fame for her role in 'Honeymoon'. Jasmin played the role of Sukh, an innocent Punjabi girl who prioritises her family over everything else. Her role as Sukh left audiences captivated, and earned her plaudits for her acting skills. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Six best places in India to experience snowfall
If experiencing a snowfall has always been on your bucket list, then here we list some stunning places to witness amazing snowfall, learn skiing and soak in the panoramic views of snow-clad mountains and enjoy the chilly weather.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Six best places in India to experience snowfall
- 2 /7
Gulmarg | Known by the name of 'Heaven on Earth', Gulmarg has become the most popular destination for snowfall lovers. Nestled in Western Himalayas, Gulmarg is known for its winter sports and is home to India’s highest and longest cable car project, Gulmarg Gondola. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Theog | This unexplored snow land is located in Himachal Pradesh and is just a couple of hours' drive from Shimla. This place is heaven for those who love trekking. It has started attracting even Bollywood celebrities. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
Mussoorie | Snow paradise during winters, Mussoorie is located in Uttarakhand and is famously called 'Queen of the Hills'. From enjoying a cosy walk at the bustling Mall road to enjoying the breathtaking view of snowcapped mountains, this place is as good as any international destination. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Tawang | Nestled at an elevation of 22,000 ft above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang has a vibrant culture and amazing snowfall scenes. This place is among the first regions of the Indian Himalayas that receives snowfall in December every year and is very close to the Bhutan and Tibet borders. Credit: Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP
- 6 /7
Manali | Manali is one of the most favourite tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh and attracts lakhs of visitors every year. With icy cold winds, the snowcapped mountains and pine trees, this is a must-visit place for snowfall enthusiasts. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Spiti Valley | Spiti Valley is one of the best places in India to catch snowfall. While this place remains largely isolated from the world during peak winters because of extreme climatic conditions and heavy snowfall, one can’t overlook its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe' for the first time this winter
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on the back of favorable wind speed but remained in the 'very poor' category today. With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. The authorities have been asked to enforce a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works.
- 1 /10
Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe' for the first time this winter
- 2 /10
Delhi's air quality showed no improvement and remained in the 'very poor' category and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The air quality of the national capital on October 29, 2022 turned to the 'severe' category for the first time this winter season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
The 24-hour average AQI on October 29 was 397, the worst since January. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital in view of worsening air quality. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee decided to implement Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Morning walkers, cyclists, and joggers working out near India Gate amid dipping air quality were seen affected due to the sharp dip in the air quality. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 367 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Credit: PTI Photo