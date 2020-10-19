News in Pics, October 19: Best photos from around the world
Aerial view showing wheat, genetically modified by the Bioceres agricultural biotechnology company (tallest rows), planted next to natural wheat in a, experimental field in Pergamino, northwest of Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP.
A woman wears a protective mask as she stands next to army armored vehicles during the presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters.
A demonstrator is sprayed by riot police water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile. Credit: Reuters.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (L front) and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L back) bow as they review an honour guard during an official visit at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Credit: AFP.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with energy minister Megan Woods and finance minister Grant Robertson the day after securing a landslide win in the general election, in Auckland. Credit: AAP/Reuters.
Dr. Kellie Leigh, the executive director of the not-for-profit conservation organisation Science for Wildlife, and her team, conduct a health assessment on a wild koala joey with its mother close by, as part of The Blue Mountains Koala Project, a population monitoring program spearheaded to plan for koala recovery in the region, in Kanangra-Boyd National Park. Credit: Reuters.
US President Donald Trump holds money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas. Credit: Reuters.
IPL 2020: Best moments from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Credit: PTI Photo
Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Credit: PTI Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rahul Tripathi bowled out during their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Credit: PTI Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner during the Super Over. Credit: PTI Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Lockie Ferguson and Eoin Morgan celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Manish Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgain celebrates after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020: Best moments from MI vs KXIP
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians is bowled by Arshdeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab during match 36 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 18th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Murugan Ashwin of Kings XI Punjab takes a catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab takes the catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Nathan Coulter-Nile of Mumbai Indians bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab run out Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lights brighten up Dasara festivities amid Covid-19
Even as the coronavirus spreads, Dasara festivities have begun across India albeit under social distancing and other Covid-19 norms. Karnataka's iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations have also begun as the palace and the city are illuminated with festive decorations. The festival season this year comes at a time of crisis but many communities have not let the gloom take over the celebrations.
Illuminated Gokarnanatheshwara Temple ahead of the Dasara celebrations, in Mangaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A roundabout illuminated ahead of Mysore Dasara Festival, in Mysuru. Credit: PTI Photo
In light of Dasara, Mysuru Palace and the surrounding areas decorated with lights as part of the iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Credit: DH Photo
People celebrate Dasara festival in a Bengaluru home. Credit: DH Photo
Mangaluru's Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple's decorations for the Dasara celebrations. Credit: DH Photo
Artists during Dasara festival celebrationsat Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple in Mangaluru, Credit: PTI Photo
A tribute to Covid-19 hardships: How Durga Puja is being celebrated amid the pandemic
As the festive season approaches, Bengalis everywhere gear up to celebrate a toned down Durga Puja amid the coronavirus pandemic. Various committees have paid tribute to the crisis faced by migrant labourers during the lockdown while some have expressed their gratitude by putting models of essential workers in their pandals. Here is a peek at how the festival is being celebrated this year:
Women perform 'Dhunachi' dance on the arrival procession of Goddess Durga idol at their community puja pandal ahead of 'Durga Puja' festival, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata.
An artisan works on a model of a migrant mother symbolising Hindu Goddess Durga, holding a child and being surrounded by relief material as a theme decoration to create awareness about the migrant labourers' social issues during the lockdown previously imposed due to the Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo
Artisan Ashish Ghosh gives finishing touches to an idol made of bamboo ahead of the Durga Puja festival, at Bonerpukur Danga in Birbhum district. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showing organizers how to make round marks for the visitors, to maintain social distancing norms, after inaugurating a community Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
An artisan works on decorations near an idol of the ten-armed Hindu Goddess Durga at a makeshift place for worship, ahead of the Hindu festival 'Durga Puja' in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
Artist Sanatan Dinda gives finishing touches on an idol of the ten-handed Hindu Goddess Durga at a makeshift place for worship ahead of the Hindu festival 'Durga Puja' in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
Kanakpura Road Bengali Association will be hosting a members-only puja with attendance of 10 people, this year in Bangalore. Credit: DH File Photo
People visit a crowded market ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Models of migrant labourers used as a theme decoration to create awareness about the migrant labourers' social issues during the lockdown previously imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are kept under plastic sheets at a makeshift place for worship ahead of the Hindi festival 'Durga Puja' in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo