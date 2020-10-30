In the Bihar Assembly elections, the key battle is seen between the lotus (BJP) and arrow (JD(U)) on one side and the hand (Congress) and hurricane lantern (RJD) on the other. However, voters will also have the option to choose from symbols like cauliflower, mike, apple and auto-rickshaw on the ballots as they go out to vote on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Here are some of the quirky election symbols: