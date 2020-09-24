News in Pics, September 24: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /9
An aerial view taken in Mauritius shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park. Credit: AFP
- 2 /9
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks virtually during the 75th annual UN General Assembly, which is being held mostly virtually due to the pandemic, from Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Rueters
- 3 /9
Cardboard cut outs of fans in the stands during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals andthe Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP
- 4 /9
Kolkata Knight Riders player Eoin Morgan runs out Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates. Credit: PTI
- 5 /9
Protesters carry a sign as they walk by a fire in front of the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice after a grand jury voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, US. Credit: Reuters
- 6 /9
Players of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia celebrates after teammate Braian Romero (covered) scored against Paraguay's Olimpia during their closed-door Copa Libertadores group phase football match at the Norberto Tito Tomaghello Stadium in Buenos Aires, on September 23, 2020. Credit: AFP
- 7 /9
A demonstrator waves an Argentine flag during a protest against a bid to reform the judiciary, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Reuters
- 8 /9
David Reines, the husband of NPR's Nina Totenberg wears a face mask with depictions of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on it during a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters
- 9 /9
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and others protest against the recent Farm Bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, near Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday. Credit: PTI
IPL 2020: Best moments from Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match
UPDATED : Sep 24 2020, 07:59 IST
Skipper Rohit Sharma's effortless batting formed the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians' resounding 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. The Jasprit Bumrah-led Mumbai attack did most things right to restrict KKR to 146 for nine and end their winless streak in the UAE.
- 1 /6
Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumra celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan with his teammates during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates. Credit: PTI
- 2 /6
Kolkata Knight Riders player Eoin Morgan runs out Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav during IPL 2020 cricket match. Credit: PTI
- 3 /6
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI
- 4 /6
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan plays a shot. Credit: PTI
- 5 /6
Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya falls on the ground during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI
- 6 /6
Kolkata Knight Riders players Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav. Credit: PTI
News in Pics, September 23: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
PJ Dozier #35 of the Denver Nuggets prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA playoffs. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
People play video games during the Tokyo Game Show in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture. The exhibition, which opens on September 23, 2020 in an online format, showcases Japanese video games and is still regularly thronged by enthusiastic gamers, attracting more than 200,000 people over four years on average in recent years. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A weaver prepares threads to make fabric with a handloom in Ruhitpur on the outskirts of Dhaka. In small tin sheds in a rural town just outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, wooden looms are deftly operated by a group of men and women -- among the country's last traditional weavers as huge garment factories churn out cheaper alternatives. The South Asian nation's centuries-old traditional weaving was once highly sort after, with nobility from Asia and Europe wearing the fine Muslin clothing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Shaneika Hall, cousin of Dijon Kizzee, who was killed by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, listens at a press conference to announce the results of an independent investigation in the Kizzee case in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Trump won Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point in 2016 and is currently in a tight race with Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A resident observes the swells and surfs of Hurricane Teddy on the South Shore of the island, as it approaches Bermuda. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A man walks between cardboard figures of pictures of fans, on the stands before the start of the closed-door Copa Libertadores group phase football match between Ecuador's Liga de Quito and Brazil's Sao Paulo at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, September 22: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A moon is seen above US President Donald Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A student attends a rally with a coalition of business owners as they demonstrate for legal action against California governor Gavin Newsom over coronavirus shutdowns in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A Colombian cyclist hurls a projectile during a protest during a national strike in protest against President Ivan Duque's policies in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A witchdoctor takes part in a ceremony of an offering to ward off the outbreak of the coronavirus disease and call the prosperity in a new cycle of the agricultural calendar in the Bolivian highland region, La Cumbre on the outskirts of La Paz. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A riot police adjust a tear gas grenade launcher on a vehicle during a protest during a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez scores their first goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Manchester City in Molineux Stadium, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
IPL 2020 Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis leads the top run-getter table
UPDATED : Sep 23 2020, 13:54 IST
These are the current top run-scorers in IPL 2020; the list will be updated after every match
- 1 /6
Rank 1 | Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 2 | Runs: 130 | Highest: 72 | Average: 130 | Strike Rate: 160.49
- 2 /6
Rank 2 | Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 89 | Highest: 89 | Average: 89.00 | Strike Rate: 148.33
- 3 /6
Rank 3 | Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 74 | Highest: 74 | Average: 74 | Strike Rate: 231.25
- 4 /6
Rank 4 | Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 71 | Highest: 71 | Average: 71.00 | Strike Rate: 147.91
- 5 /6
Rank 5 | Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 71 | Highest: 69 | Average: 69.00 | Strike Rate: 146.80
- 6 /6
Rank 6 | Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 61 | Highest: 61 | Average: 61.00 | Strike Rate: 141.86