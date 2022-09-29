News in Pics, September 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
Feminist collectives and abortion rights campaigners take part in a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day, in Caracas. Credit: Reuters photo
A man carries his belongings across the street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in the Ybor City section of Tampa. Credit: Reuters photo
A street sign blows in the wind as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Tampa, Florid. Credit: Reuters photo
A view shows wind turbines during sunset in Alagon, near Zaragoza, Spain. Credit: Reuters photo
Abortion rights campaigners take part in a protest to mark the International Safe Abortion Day, in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters photo
A model presents a creation by designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Balmain during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Credit: Reuters photo
The remains of dried sludge on the Jagersfontein diamond tailings dam wall, in Jagersfontein in the Free State province, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - September 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - September 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8.
Taurus: What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
Cancer: A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 9.
Libra: You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8.
Aquarius: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 2.
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Films that prove he is an actor par excellence
UPDATED : Sep 28 2022, 22:32 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of Brahmastra, is one of the finest actors in showbiz and is one of the most bankable star in Bollywood. On September 28, as he turns a year older, here is a look at some powerful performances of him that prove he is here to rule!!!
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Films that prove he is an actor par excellence
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022): Billed as a trilogy, the first instalment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised Ranbir Kapoor's acting and Ayan Mukerji's director. In the movie Ranbir plays a DJ named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanju (2018): Sanju a biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike. Ranbir essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt and the film essayed the difficult chapters of Baba's life and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. Ranbir did full justice to the role, leaving fans asking for more. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Ranbir in the role of a young man who becomes a musical sensation after the death of a close friend. The romantic drama struck a chord with its lifting soundtrack and engaging narrative, emerging as a big hit at the box office. Credit: Special Arrangement
Barfi (2012): Helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, Barfi was a romantic comedy that revolved around the exploits of a differently-abled young man. The film was selected as India's entry to the Oscars but failed to make the cut. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rockstar (2011) A musical-drama, Rockstar revolved around the romantic journey of a musician and clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience because of its relatable storyline and impressive soundtrack. Credit: Special Arrangement
New Delhi Railway Station to get a makeover: Here's how it will look
UPDATED : Sep 28 2022, 22:35 IST
The New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) has been identified for redevelopment under the Hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model. The railway station will have one of the biggest domes above the roof plaza built at any station in the world. Here's a peek into the redevelopment plan for NDLS.
New Delhi Railway Station to get a makeover: Here's how it will look
With the aim to provide enhanced facilities, New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) has been identified for redevelopment under the Hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model. Credit: PMO
The government has approved the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station. It will have one of the biggest domes above the roof plaza built at any station in the world. Credit: PMO
The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station along with Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said. Credit: PMO
While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. Credit: PMO
The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Credit: PMO
News in Pics, Sept 28, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 28 2022, 05:43 IST
Men work boarding up a shop window as Hurricane Ian spins toward the state carrying high winds, torrential rains and a powerful storm surge, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo
A photograph taken on September 27, 2022, shows a heavily damaged house in the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A fire is seen at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters photo
Workers erect a structure as the city prepares to open an emergency center to process and temporarily house adult migrants arriving by bus to New York from Texas in Orchard Beach Park in the Bronx borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
View of a towel with the image of Brazilian former President (2003-2010) and presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents walk towards their homes as construction crews clean up destroyed buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Burnt Islands, Newfoundland, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
View of the sunset in Havana, on September 27, 2022 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AFP Photo