The quartet of newly-minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on September 18, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth's orbit. The successful launch and return of the mission, the latest in a recent string of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by their billionaire passengers, marked another milestone in the fledgling industry of commercial Astro-tourism, 60 years after the dawn of human spaceflight.