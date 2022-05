India made history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time with a ruthless 3-0 upset of reigning champions Indonesia in Bangkok on May 15, 2022. Wins from Lakshya Sen, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth helped India win the coveted trophy, the most prestigious title in men's team badminton. Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979, while Indonesia is the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, with 14 titles to their name.