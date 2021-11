Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, with the Army deployed in forwarding regions. Pm's decision to celebrate the 'Festival of Lights' with the soldiers comes at a time when the army is carrying out one of the longest anti-terror operations in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.